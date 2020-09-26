Newsmakers: Deepika Padukone quizzed by NCB, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha admitting to SSR taking drugs

Newsmakers of the week: From Deepika Padukone quizzed by the NCB for nearly 5 hours to Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan revealing that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs to singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passing away, take a look at the Newsmakers of the week

This week, B-town was buzzing with a lot of action/news, and before the week comes to an end, we decided to bring to you updates that hogged the limelight. Right from summoning , Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and to detaining executive producer Kshitij Prasad to the Ae Dil Hain Mushkil director issuing a statement dismissing all allegations against him, here’s looking at what all hogged the limelight this week

So, as the week comes to an end, we decided to round up all the happenings that made headlines and became part of our living room conversations. Besides updates from the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to NCB summoning Deepika, Sara, another news that had us drop a tear was the demise of celebrated singer S P Balasubrahmanyam

Deepika Padukone arrives at the NCB for interrogation in the Bollywood drug nexus

After Deepika Padukone’s name surfaced in the drug chats with her manager, Karishma Prakash, the Narcotics Control Bureau served summons to the Padmaavat actress. And today, Deepika arrived at the NCB office for interrogation in the Bollywood drug nexus case. Earlier, when Deepika’s manager and KWAN talent management company employee Karishma Prakash was interrogated by the Narcotics Bureau Control (NCB), she allegedly said that Deepika Padukone was the admin of a WhatsApp group chat group related to drugs and there were only three people in the chat group including Jaya Saha, Karishma Prakash and Deepika Padukone. Also, during the interrogation, Deepika admitted to her drug chat with her manager, however, she said she doesn’t consume drugs.

S P Balasubrahmanyam passes away

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020 in Chennai. The legendary singer was hospitalized in August after he tested positive for COVID-19. Later, he was put on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support (ECMO) in ICU, before the singer passed away. Post his demise, Bollywood stars and South actors took to social media to mourn his demise. From , , , , to Jonas and others, a host of actors paid tribute to the veteran singer

Karan Johar issues statement amid Bollywood drug nexus case

After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the NCB in the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Karan Johar’s 2019 party video came under the NCB scanner. Because allegedly, Karan Johar, and other stars present at the party consumed drugs. Thereafter, yesterday, when Kshitij Prasad, who is an employee of Dharma Productions, was detained by the NCB, Karan Johar broke his silence and issued a statement on social media denying that any narcotic substance was consumed during a party that he hosted in 2019. Calling the allegations ‘baseless and false’, Karan Johar said that, “Certain news channels, print/electronic media and social media platform (s) are wrongly and misleading reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false.” Later, the former SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that drugs were consumed at a party attended by stars including Deepika Padukone, , Vicky Kaushal and among others.

Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan reveal Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs in his vanity van

Today, hours after Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara arrived at the NCB office. Shraddha Kapoor was summoned after her chats with Jaya Saha surfaced online wherein they were talking about LBD oil. During the interrogation, reportedly, the Baaghi actress was also quizzed about the Chhichhore party that she attended where drugs were consumed. Later, a report in Times Now read that Shraddha admitted to attending SSR’s party at the farmhouse, however, she denied consuming drugs. Also, Sara and Shraddha Kapoor revealed that SSR used to take drugs in his vanity van and also, during shooting breaks.

Kshitij Prasad arrested by NCB

After raiding his house and questioning him for 24 hours, Kshitij Prasad was arrested by the NCB today. As per reports, Kshitij was evasive to most questions during his interrogation and he is also closely associated with Ankush Arneja, who has already been arrested by the NCB.

