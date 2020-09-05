Newsmakers: Rhea Chakraborty's parents probed, Showik Chakraborty's arrest, Kangana's Mumbai being PoK remark

From Rhea Chakraborty's parents being interrogated by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Showik Chakraborty's arrest by NCB to Kangana Ranaut's controversial remark about comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and much more, here are the top newsmakers of the week.

It has been quite a happening week in Bollywood. With Sushant Singh Rajput's death case getting murkier, all eyes have been on the case. So far, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty was on CBI's radar. But lately, the Jalebi actress' parents were also summoned in the case and were probed by CBI about their link with Sushant's demise. Meanwhile, the NCB has also arrested Showik and Samuel Miranda and the court has sent them in a custody till September 9.

This isn't all. NCB has also summoned Rhea Chakraborty to probe her in the drugs angle. While the actress has been grilled by the agency, several celebrities have come in her support against her ongoing vilification in media. On the other hand, , who has been quite vocal about her opinion in Sushant's death case, has criticised Mumbai Police's investigation in the case and even equated Mumbai with PoK after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to the city.

Besides, while Sushant's demise has sparked a fresh debate on nepotism in the industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan also spoke about the same and stated that everyone does get what they deserve. With so much happening in the industry, here's a look at the newsmakers of the week:

CBI interrogates Rhea Chakraborty's parents in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

CBI has been putting in all the efforts to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case and has been interrogating everyone associated with him. Amid this, they summoned main accused Rhea Chakraborty's parents this week and probed them about their equation with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor and his death. To note, Rhea's parents' name was also included in the FIR registered by Patna Police for allegedly abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money.

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik arrested by NCB; Sent to custody till September 9

With the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, they have been interrogating Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. And after having substantial evidence, the NCB had arrested Showik and Samuel. In fact, the duo was also presented before the Esplanade court today after which the duo was sent in the custody for four days, i.e. Showik and Samuel will be in custody till September 9. Apparently, they will be confronted with the arrested peddler and will be interrogated about the drugs angle in Sushant's death case.

Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB; To be probed tomorrow

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been main accused in the case and has been on the radar since the beginning. And now it is reported that she has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for interrogation. She will be appearing before the NCB tomorrow. Meanwhile, NCB had also carried out a raid at Rhea and Samuel Miranda's house in connection with the case.

Bollywood stands against the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty

As Rhea Chakraborty continues to be grilled by the authorities, Bollywood has come together questioning the vilification of the actress and her family by the media. Several celebrities including Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu, , Meera Chopra etc have stood against vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Recently, Shibani Dandekar also backed Rhea and demanding a fair trial for her. To note, Rhea had recently shared her side of the story in the case and had dismissed all allegations levelled against her by Sushant's family. Taapsee also shared newspaper headlines related to the arrest of Rhea's brother Showik and expressed that the investigations agencies are doing their job. Reacting to the news and allegations on Rhea of being a 'gold digger', Taapsee said that not every woman who is with a more successful man is that.

Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy post her Mumbai being PoK comment; Gets in war of words with Maharashtra Govt

Kangana Ranaut is one of the actresses who doesn't know the art of mincing words. The lady has been actively voicing her opinion about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and recently expressed her disappointment towards the Mumbai police's probe in the case. While her harsh comments didn't go down well with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, he told her not to return to Mumbai. To this Kangana made another controversial remark and compared the city of dreams with Pok. She wrote, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to nepotism debate: Says 'Everyone gets what they deserve'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her opinion on the ongoing nepotism debate and stated that being a star kid might get someone a break in the industry, but it won't take them anywhere. The actress asserted that eventually everyone gets what they deserve. "People outside the industry assume that if you are a star kid, it's really easy to get a break, but let me tell you it is not true. Today's industry is very different from what it was during the 1990s and 2000s. Today there are filmmakers who are like ‘everyone has to give a screen test'. If you are good you get the part. screen-tested me for Laal Singh Chaddha as he wasn't 100 per cent sure if I will be able to play the part and I did give the screen test," she added.

