Newsmakers: Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer, MS Dhoni's retirement, Sadak 2's trailer getting disliked

From Ankita Lokhande slamming back to Rhea Chakraborty’s claims, Sadak 2 trailer becoming the most disliked on YouTube to Mahendra Singh Dhoni & Suresh Raina retiring, here’s a peek inside the top stories that made headlines this week.

Quite a lot has happened over the course of this week in tinselvile, and most of them were unexpected news that sent a shockwave amid fans. The week started off with former President Pranab Mukherjee testing positive for COVID-19 witnessed a lot of other major happenings around us all. From Richa Chadha getting trolled, the death of Iconic poet Rahat Indori who passed away from a heart attack after he was tested positive for COVID-19, celebrities celebrating Janmashtami to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case taking over the headlines, a lot happened.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh arrived to appear before ED. On the other hand, SC questions Rhea Chakraborty on why she doesn’t want the CBI probe now, when she was the one who asked for it earlier. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty revealed she saw signs of mental illness in Sushant Singh Rajput while they were in Europe in 2019. The Sadak 2 trailer gets disliked the most after it hits 5 million downvotes. Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday with mom and bro in Goa while Kareena Kapoor Khan and announce they are pregnant with their second child.

With so much, and a lot more happening in Bollywood, here’s an inside look at the big newsmakers of this week.

Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput paid for a flat occupied by Ankita Lokhande

According to a news report by Indian Today, Rhea Chakraborty told the Enforcement Directorate that the late actor used to pay EMIs for a flat that was occupied by Ankita Lokhande. According to the report, the flat was worth Rs 4.5 crore which was paid for by Sushant. According to India Today, ED will look into Ankita Lokhande's link to the late actor's finances.

Ankita Lokhande slams back a reply to Rhea's claims by sharing pictures of her flat's registration & bank statement After Rhea Chakraborty claimed that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput paid the EMIs for a flat in Malad where Ankita resides, she slammed back a reply by showcasing her flat's registration and bank statement. She uploaded a post with the documents ceasing all speculations by giving her side of the story. The actress has been very open about how she needs the CBI to probe the actor's death case. Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer after he was hospitalized for breathlessness Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer after he was hospitalized for breathlessness in the city. The diagnosis of the actor's lung cancer came as a shock to his fans and followers. The actor tweeted that he was going on a medical break. According to a report by E Times, the actor was made aware of the severity of the situation when he went to the hospital for breathlessness last Saturday. A source revealed to ETimes that surgery cannot be carried out and chemotherapy is the only option the actor has right now. The actor has faced many difficult situations in life. Sadak 2's trailer became most disliked trailer on Youtube after it got 5 million dislikes in a span of 24 hours Sadak 2 that stars , Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles received mixed reactions but was mostly mocked by netizens. Fans rallied together against nepotism and hit the dislike button. This showcases the public anger that has been raging ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina announce their retirement from international cricket. On Saturday evening while everyone was celebrating an important day in history, Mahendra Singh Dhoni took to his Instagram account and announced his retirement from international cricket. This news left fans emotional. Along with a video that showcased stills from his cricketing days, the famed skipper shared a caption that read, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." Shortly after Mahi announced his retirement, Suresh Raina took to his Instagram account and announced that he will be retiring as well. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" his post read.

