Newsmakers: SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, Pandit Jasraj’s death; Kangana joins Twitter

From Pandit Jasraj’s demise to Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt’s Whatsapp texts going viral, here’s a sneak peek inside the top stories that made headlines this week.

It’s been quite a week in Tinseltown and most of them were unexpected news that both good and bad shockwaves amid fans. The week started off with the news of the tragic passing away of Nishikant Kumar after battling liver cirrhosis. From Bollywood celebs reacting to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement news, Hardik Pandya revealing the name of his firstborn after three weeks to Tahira Kashyap revealing the first look to her forthcoming book, a lot has happened over the course of this week.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover revealed they are open to adoption. On the Sanjay Dutt will be finishing his preliminary treatment for his lung cancer in Mumbai. Pandit Jasraj who passed away on Monday was cremated with state honors. The Supreme Court also ordered a probe on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

With all this, and a whole lot more happening in Bollywood, here’s an inside look at the big newsmakers of this week.

Pandit Jasraj was cremated on Thursday with state honors:

The Indian musical legend Pandit Jasraj passed away due to a heart attack on Monday in New Jersey USA. The news of his death was announced by his daughter, and on Wednesday, the famed vocalist’s mortal remains were brought to his house in Versova, Mumbai. His mortal remains were kept for friends and fans to pay their last respects. Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid their respects to the award-winning musician. The musical legend was cremated with state honors along with a 21-gun salute and he was wrapped in the Indian Tricolor flag.

Supreme Court orders transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI:

On Wednesday after a global campaign, the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the late actor’s death case. Concerning the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty to transfer the investigation from Patna to Mumbai, the apex court announced the case to be transferred to the CBI. Apart from that, the SC also stated that the FIR filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna was correct. The CBI also recently arrived in Mumbai and they didn’t have to undergo quarantine like the Bihar police officials when they arrived earlier. As the CBI began their probe, a five-member forensic team was formed to reexamine the late actor’s autopsy report. The CBI will also be reenacting the death of the actor.

Whatsapp chats between Rhea Chakraborty & Mahesh Bhatt were leaked and went viral:

While the Supreme Court announced the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to CBI, the Whatsapp chats between Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt surfaced online. These messages were exchanged between June 8 to June 15. June 8 was the day Rhea left Sushant’s house and June 15 was the day after the late actor was found dead in his Mumbai home. The content included Rhea thanking Mahesh Bhatt and called him an angel. She also thanking him for saving her. Mahesh Bhatt sent Rhea a text that reads, “Sometimes to really see things the way that they truly are, you have to take a step back, and another step, and then a few more.” The actress also agreed to him. The filmmaker also sent a Whatsapp forward to Rhea on June 15.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend opened up about his alleged affair with Sara Ali Khan:

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Samuel Haokip stated that the actor had an alleged affair with Sara Ali Khan. He took to his social media account and made the shocking revelation. Apart from that he also added that the actress broke up with Sushant after his movie Sonchirya in 2019. He also stated that he felt that Sushant shared a better bond with Sara Ali Khan than he did with Rhea Chakraborty.

takes over the Twitter account run by her team:

Kangana Ranaut has not shied away from being vocal when it comes to her opinions. After having her team take care of her social media presence, the actress recently revealed her entry back as she took over her Twitter account. In a video uploaded on her Twitter account, she announced her entry on social media and why she decided to do so. She shared that people took advantage of her during her absence from social media.

Sooraj Pancholi becomes the latest celeb to quit social media:

Amidst Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sooraj Pancholi has been on the receiving end of hate from fans of the late actor. He took to his Instagram account and uploaded a story bidding adieu to social media. He wrote, “See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place.” Below that he added, “I need to breathe #Suffocated.” The actor was linked to Sushant’s death and the death of his one-time manager Disha Salian. Sooraj and his family denied having any connection in the death of Sushant and shared that the actor has not met Disha at all. His family also raised a police complaint regarding this issue.

Credits :Instagram TwitterPinkvilla

