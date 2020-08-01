Newsmakers: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s FIR against Rhea to Aishwarya Rai testing COVID 19 negative

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan testing negative for COVID 19 to Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filing an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar, here’s a look at top stories that made headlines the entire week. Check them out.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, there has been a turmoil in Bollywood as everyone is keen to know the reason behind the late actor’s drastic step. Needless to say, it has been quite a busy week in tinselvile as there have been some unbelievable developments in Sushant’s death case as his father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar and accused the actress of instigating the Raabta actor to take the drastic step and even exploited financially.

Rhea had also issued a video statement in the case and stated that she has complete faith in the Indian judiciary and she believes that truth will prevail. On the other hand, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also come out and dismissed the theory claiming that the late actor was battling depression.

Meanwhile, and have been tested negative for COVID 19 and have been discharged from the hospital. Besides, , who has been making sharp comments in Sushant’s case, grabbed headlines after she claimed to have heard gunshots outside her Manali residence. While a lot has been happening in glam town, here’s a look at the big newsmakers of the week:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, test negative for COVID 19

It’s been a while since the entire Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, was tested positive for COVID 19. While Big B and Abhishek have been getting treated in Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also hospitalised lately. But this week, the mother-daughter duo has been tested negative for the deadly virus and have been discharged from the hospital.

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty; Makes shocking allegations against her

In a shocking turn of events in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case the late actor’s father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and made some shocking allegations against her. He alleged that Rhea forced Sushant to take the drastic step, threatened him to reveal details of his mental illness, exploited him financially and much more. While the Bihar Police has begun an investigation in the case, Rhea reached out to Supreme Court and urged to transfer the investigation to Mumbai. Following this, Sushant’s family filed a caveat, seeking to be heard in connection with Rhea’s petition. The plea will be heard on August 5.

Rhea Chakraborty issues video statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s

Days after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, the actress issued a video statement and claimed that she has complete faith in the Indian judicial system. She also refused to comment anything in the case as the matter is in the court. She said “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail.”

Ankita Lokhande dismisses reports of Sushant Singh Rajput’s depression

Ever since reports of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has surfaced, it was reported that the late actor was battling depression. However, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had debunked the theory and stated that he could never commit suicide. She has further added that the late actor was a happy-go-lucky guy and that he cannot be depressed. The actress has revealed that Sushant’s family members were worried about him changing numbers. Ankita also revealed that she had spoken to Sushant's eldest sister Rani in November 2019 and she was worried for the late actor.

Gunshots heard outside Kangana Ranaut’s Manila house; Actress calls it an attempt to intimidate her

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has got everyone brimming with opinion. Amid this, Kangana Ranaut has been on the forefront and has been making sharp statements against Bollywood big shots and even some politicians hinting a foul play in the case. The actress accused and Aditya Chopra of 'systematically sabotaging' Sushant's career and also highlighted the functioning of Bollywood. While the recent investigation suggested the presence of a politician’s son at the actor’s residence a night before the demise, Kangana suggested that everyone knows the name but no one has to courage to reveal it. And just a day after her sharp remark, the actress heard gunshots outside her Manali residence which she feels is an alarming call for her and was done to intimidate her. “I do feel that, you know because I have made a political comment on people who are known for their goondagardi. So this may have been a small-time alarming call for me that okay, you know, don’t talk like that about us or something like that… to me seems like that, because such an activity has never happened here before,” she added.

