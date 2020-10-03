Newsmakers of The Week: AIIMS rule out murder theory in SSR case, Anurag Kashyap probed & Bell Bottom wrapped

From AIIMS excluding murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Anurag Kashyap being interrogated after Payal Ghosh sexual harassment complaint to Akshay Kumar’s wrapping the shooting of Bell Bottom, take a look at the newsmakers of the week

It has been quite a happening week in the entertainment world. So as the week is coming to an end, we decided to take a look at the big news from the showbiz world that have hogged the limelight. To begin with, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has witnessed a major development as AIIMS forensic team has ruled out the murder theories. Besides, the court has reserved the order on Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea who has been arrested in Bollywood drugs case.

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap was summoned in Payal Ghosh’s sexual harassment case and was probed by Mumbai police for around eight hours. After Sona Mohapatra commented on ’s dig at , the Queen actress blocked her on micro-blogging site Twitter. also made the headlines after she was shared a powerful post on colourism. Meanwhile, has wrapped the shooting of the much talked about movie Bell Bottom. So, take a look at big news from the entertainment world which went on to become newsmakers this week:

Bombay High Court reserved order on Rhea Chakraborty bail plea in drugs case

It’s been a while since Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Bollywood drugs case. It was reported that Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty had moved to High Court seeking bail in the drugs case. However, the Bombay High Court has reserved the order in the matter. On the other hand, NCB has opposed the bail plea in the court and stated that the case is not related to Sushant Singh Rajput but is about the drug syndicate.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS forensic reports rule out murder theories in probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been making the headlines for around four months now. While CBI has been investigating the case, they sought help from AIIMS to re-examine the late actor’s autopsy report. And now, the forensic team has submitted their report wherein they have excluded the murder theory in the probe. "Sushant death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out," AIIMS forensic team head DR Sudhir Gupta was quoted saying as per India Today. It was also reported that CBI’s special investigating team will be probing the abetment to suicide angle.

Mumbai police interrogates Anurag Kashyap post Payal Ghosh’s sexual misconduct complaint; Latter demands narco test

Days after Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, she had filed an FIR with the Mumbai police in the case. Following her complaint, Mumbai Police had summoned the filmmaker in the case and he was also interrogated by the cops. While Anurag had denied all the allegations levelled against him, Payal has claimed that he is lying. In fact, she has also demanded narco tests, lie detector and polygraph test of the filmmaker to bring out the truth.

Rangoli Chandel and Sona Mohapatra get into war of words after Kangana Ranaut blocks the singer

Kangana Ranaut made the headlines after she took a jibe at Anushka Sharma lately on Twitter. While her tweet grabbed a lot of eyeballs, Sona Mohapatra condemned her following which the Tanu Weds Manu actress had blocked the singer. Sona tweeted, “Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out.” Soon Rangoli came out in Kangana’s support and stated, “Kangana loves responding to trolls who stimulate her intellectually or emotionally. What will she talk to you about? You have nothing to offer her. She can’t stand below average junk.” Soon Sona hit back at Rangoli and mentioned that her sisters don’t speak or troll for her.

Suhana Khan shares a powerful post on colourism; Netizens ask her to preach what she is teaching

’s daughter Suhana Khan made the headlines lately after she shared a powerful post on colourism. She had shared some screenshots about hate messages she had received criticizing her for her skin colour. Suhana even mentioned that she has been called ugly since the age of 12. While many people hailed the young starlet for her befitting reply to the trolls, her post also made for new trolls and this time it involved her father King Khan. The netizens called Suhana’s as height of hypocrisy and stated that while the lady is talking about ending colourism, her father Shah Rukh is endorsing fairness cream.

wraps the shooting of Bell Bottom; Movie to hit the theatres next year

After witnessing a lockdown of over five months, Akshay Kumar had resumed the shooting for Bell Bottom last month along with Lara Dutta, and Vaani Kapoor. The team had shot the movie in Glasgow and London amid the pandemic. The superstar shared another interesting update about the espionage thriller. The movie has become the first movie to start and wrap amid the pandemic. Talking about the same, Akshay said, “The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind, it’s time to get things moving again."

