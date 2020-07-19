Newsmakers of week: Aishwarya Rai hospitalised, Aditya Chopra questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan getting hospitalised for COVID 19 treatment, Rhea Chakraborty demanding a CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, and Mumbai police interrogating Aditya Chopra, here are all the big news of the week.

The COVID 19 outbreak might have brought the life to a standstill, but the entertainment industry is buzzing with a lot of action. From new updates in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty demanding the CBI enquiry in the case, the mystery surrounding the 34 year old actor’s demise continued to make the headlines. Meanwhile, , in her recent interview, has claimed that had called Sushant Singh Rajput a flop actor as Drive didn’t have takers.

On the other hand, while the Bachchans have been tested positive for COVID 19, and has now been admitted to hospital for treatment. This isn’t all. Filmmaker R Balki’s comment on the ongoing nepotism debate and finding better actors than and has got the industry with brimming with an opinion and several celebs have reacted to it. With so much happening in the industry, here’s a look at the big news of the week:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chaddha demands CBI enquiry in the actor’s death case

A month after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty penned a long note on Instagram seeking CBI enquiry in the case. The actress tagged Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to initiate CBI enquire as she wants to know what prompted Sushant take the drastic step. Rhea wrote, “I’m Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise.

I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.”

R Balki’s comment on ‘finding better actors than Ranbir, Alia’ gets befitting reply from Shekhar Kapur, Apurva Asrani & others

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sparked a fresh debate on nepotism which has been prevalent in Bollywood for a long time now. While everyone has been brimming with an opinion about the same, R Balki grabbed the eyeballs after he called the ongoing debate a foolish argument. He further imposed an important question and stated, “Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.” His statement didn’t go down with several people including Avinash Tiwary, Shekhar Kapur, Apurva Asrani etc. Shekhar cited Sushant’s Kai Po Che as example and hailed the performance of the three actors in the movie. Besides, Apurva Asrani listed several actors who wonderful actors and urged Balki to stop fussing over 3-4 names.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, hospitalised for COVID 19

Days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for COVID 19 and were sent in home quarantine, the mother-daughter duo was admitted to Nanavati hospital for the treatment. To note, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan are already admitted to the hospital and are undergoing a treatment for the deadly virus. Now as per the recent update, the Bachchans are responding well to the treatment. While Big B and Abhishek will have to stay in the hospital for a day or two, Aishwarya and her daughter will be hospitalised for a couple of days.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police interrogates YRF head Aditya Chopra

As Mumbai police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder case, it recently interrogated YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra. A source close to police exclusive told Pinkvilla that Chopra had rubbished the reports of any differences with the late actor. He further asserted that YRF had no role to play in Sushant losing out Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani and that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had already signed for the movies. Chopra also revealed the reasons behind Shekhar Kapur’s Paani getting shelved and revealed it happened due to creative differences and budget issues.

Kangana Ranaut claims Karan Johar declared Sushant Singh Rajput a flop actor

Kangana Ranaut, who doesn’t know how to mince her words, has been making the headlines for her recent interview wherein she has made certain claims in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The queen actress claimed that the late actor was sidelined by major production houses including YRF and Dharma. Kangana also claimed that KJo had announced Sushant as a flop actor. Furthermore, she also question Karan for not getting a buyer for Sushant starrer Drive despite the actor delivering a blockbuster like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

ALSO READ EXCLUSIVE: YRF head Aditya Chopra refutes reports of differences with Sushant Singh Rajput in his statement

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×