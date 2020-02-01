Newsmakers of Week: Akshay Kumar & Sara’s Atrangi Re, Taapsee’s Thappad to Salman Khan snatching fans phone

Newsmakers of the Week: From Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re to the trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad to Salman Khan snatching a fans phone at the airport.

It is that time of the week when we round up a series of news that grabbed eyeballs during the entire week. Clearly, Bollywood is always buzzing with news and gossip and be it film releases or film announcements, cinephiles are always keen to know what their favorite star is up to. This week, according to us, the biggest news was the announcement of Sara Ali Khan, and South Star Dhanush coming together for Anand L. Rai’s film. Also, ’s Thappad traliler, which was released on Friday, was trending on all social media channels and rightly so.

Moreover, besides of course, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan promoting Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal to Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter papped for dance rehearsals of Khaali Peeli, what also made headlines was and Tiger Shroff wrapping up Baaghi 3 and snatching a selfie seeking fans mobile phone at the airport. Thereafter, we rounded up a list of five news that according to us, deserves all your attention.

- Sara Ali Khan coming together for Atrangi Re

One of the best news of the week was Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and South star, Dhanush coming together for Anand L.Rai’s film- Atrangi Re. Talking about the film, Atrangi Re is said to be a musical love story and the film will witness a clash with , Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s untitled film on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Taapsee Pannu’s film Thappad

Little did we know that the trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu will hog all the limelight this week. Yesterday, as soon as the makers of Thappad dropped the trailer of the film, netizens were all praises for the film. Thappad tells the story of a woman who decides to divorce her husband after he slaps her and besides Taapsee Pannu, the film also features Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor. During an interview, Taapsee had said that working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. Thappad is scheduled to hit the screens on February 28,2020.

Shraddha Kapoor- Tiger Shroff wrap up Baaghi 3

After months of shooting in Mumbai and Serbia, finally, the shooting of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 has wrapped up. And in order to celebrate the wrap, Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a photo with the entire cast and crew of the film wherein they are all seen cutting a massive cake.

Salman Khan snatches a fans phone at the Goa airport

Of late, Salman Khan has been busy with the shooting of Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and for the same, recently, the actor was papped at the Goa airport. But while the paparazzi was there to capture Salman Khan, it so happened that a video of an angry Salman Khan snatching a selfie seeking fan's mobile phone at the Goa Airport went viral online. It all started with Salman Khan walking out of the airport and just when he was coming out, Salman Khan got irked by the behaviour of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him without his permission. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release and the film stars , and Randeep Hooda in lead roles.

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey release postponed

A few days back, Akshay Kumar took to social media to release a new poster of Bachchan Pandey and also announce that the release of the film has been postponed to January 22, 2021. Later, took to Twitter to express a sense of gratitude to Akshay Kumar for shifting the release of Bachchan Pandey and allowing Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor Khan to get a solo release on Christmas 2020. Aamir Khan wrote, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love…”

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More