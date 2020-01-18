Newsmakers of Week: Alia Bhatt’s FIRST LOOK from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sara Kartik Aaryan Love Aaj Kal trailer

Newsmakers of the Week: From Alia Bhatt’s FIRST LOOK from Gangubai Kathiawadi to Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal trailer

Since the past one week, B-town has been buzzing with truckloads of gossip, news, and social media trends. Every week, we sum up a list of trends that made headlines and this week, clearly, it was as she dropped her first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, and also, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

Every week, we have some new releases, break-up and patch-up stories, paparazzi photos and movie announcement that make it to our feeds and this week, besides Alia and Sara-Kartik, what also won our hearts was ’s photo with his little son, AbRam as he won a medal at his Sports Day. Also, has been revealing character posters of this 83 squad and as per reports, it is being said that the poster of the film will be unveiled at an event in Hyderabad.

Alia Bhatt FiRST LOOK in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

This week, what made headlines and hogged limelight on all social media channels was Alia Bhatt’s look as Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress shared two posters on social media and while in the first poster, Alia looks like a young Gangubai wherein she is wearing a blue blouse and a red skirt with plaited hair, in the second poster, Alia nails the mafia queen look in kohl eyes, red tikki, choker necklace, and nose pin. Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will be seen as a brother owner and a matriarch in the film and as per reports, Alia Bhatt has been learning Hindi and Marathi cuss words for the film. Gangubai Katiawadi will hit the screens on September 11, 2020 and the film is based on the book by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan- AbRam photo

Post Anand L. Rai’s Zero, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t announced his next film but what makes his fans happy is when Shah Rukh Khan, once in a while, posts photos on social media, and yesterday, was one such day when SRK posted a photo from AbRam’s sports day on social media. Well, the reason why SRK posted a photo with his little munchkin was because he won two medals at school races. Along the photos, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Day at the Races...My little Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!”

Sara Ali Khan- Kartik Aaryan Love Aaj Kal trailer

After all the wait, finally, yesterday, the makers of Love Aaj Kal dropped the trailer of the film and as soon as the trailer was launched in Mumbai, Sara and Kartik started trending on all social media channels. Talking about the trailer, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal trailer is quirky, funny, and dramatic. Sara and Kartik's Love Aaj Kal looks similar to that of the original film starring and as the film incorporates two parallel love stories separated by time just like the originalone. While one is set in 2020, featuring Kartik and Sara (the Aaj), the other one is set in 1990, starring Kartik and actress Arushi Sharma (the Kal).

Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’s poster launch

Ranveer Singh, who will next be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in '83 has been unveiling character posters of the reel squad. Till now, the actor has shared posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal. Now, in the latest, it is being reported that '83's poster is all set to be launched on January 26, 2020, on the occasion of Republic Day in Hyderabad as the film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and makers want to cash in on the buzz by releasing the poster in South.

#20 years to

A few days ago, #20 years to Hrithik Roshan was trending on Twitter because Hrithik’s debut film- Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai clocked 20 years and to celebrate the same, the War actor took to Instagram to pen an emotional note as he shared a video which had a photo of Rohan from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and Kabir from War and alongside the photo, Hrithik thanked his fans for their immense love as he wrote, “I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply "Fear" and "Fearless" both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other . . . On the face of it , Fearless is a David . Fear is more a Goliath . But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath. . . I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard . Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going. . . Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless. . . #20yearsofKNPH #Repost @hrfc.rajasthan KNPH to WAR - @hrithikroshan.”

