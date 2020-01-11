Newsmakers of the week: Deepika Padukone at JNU to Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali announcement

Another week has come to an end and it has been eventful in Bollywood. From Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone joining students at Jawaharlal Nehru University to Salman Khan announcing his next film post Radhe, check out the top 5 newsmakers of the week.

With another week coming to an end, a lot has changed in Bollywood. This week, things which made news include some big names like , , , and Bollywood in general on the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) The week began with Deepika heading to New Delhi to promote her film Chhapaak. However, amidst that, the leading star took time out to join the students in solidarity at the JNU campus and meet the injured Aishe Ghosh.

Post this, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a video of the Panga actress showing support to Deepika’s Chhapaak. Kangana shared how the trailer of Chhapaak reminded her family and her about the tragedy that struck her sister Rangoli and she wished Meghna Gulzar and Deepika all the best. As the week moved on, more reactions from Bollywood stars like , , Kangana Ranaut, and more came on the JNU violence. A day back, Ranveer Singh also shared a poster-logo of his upcoming sports drama, 83. Lastly, Salman closed the week with a bang as he announced his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for Eid 2021. So, without further adieu, here are the top 5 Bollywood newsmakers in detail.

Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with protesting students at JNU

While promoting Chhapaak in New Delhi, Deepika Padukone took time out of her schedule to head out to JNU campus and stand with protesting students in solidarity. Photos of the Chhapaak actress were shared on social media and went viral. Deepika stood there silently and also met injured student Aishe Ghosh. Deepika’s joining the protest at JNU left netizens divided and trends like ‘I Support Deepika’ and ‘Boycott Chhapaak’ started on social media. Deepika, however, spoke in an interview about the JNU violence and mentioned that she hopes this doesn’t become the new normal.

Salman Khan announces Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for Eid 2021

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

A day back, Salman Khan surprised his fans by announcing his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will release on Eid 2021. Not just this, the film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala and will be directed by Farhad Samji. Salman’s title announcement left netizens extremely confused. also congratulated Salman for his next and had a hilarious take on it. Now, as per a report, Kriti Sanon might be cast opposite Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 Logo & Poster release

After a long wait, Ranveer Singh also gave his fans a glimpse of the logo and poster of his upcoming sports drama with Kabir Khan, ‘83. A day back, Ranveer shared a logo-poster that had 83 written on it on social media. Today, Singh shared a character poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin who will be seen as Sunil Gavasker in the film. By sharing the two posters, Ranveer has surely piqued the interest of his fans who look forward to more posters coming out as days move on. During the week, Ranveer also shared photos with Kapil Dev on his birthday in which he was seen dressed as the film's character, Kapil.

Kangana Ranaut wished Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak

Ahead of the release of Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak, Kangana Ranaut came out and wished the team of the film all the best. Kangana also revealed that her family was reminded of the acid attack on her sister Rangoli Chandel on seeing the trailer and hence, is grateful to the team of Chhapaak for telling a story like this. The Panga actress wished Deepika and Chhapaak’s team all the best with a video.

From Varun Dhawan to Ajay Devgn to Kangana Ranaut, Celebs reactions on JNU violence

The entire week, JNU violence remained the talk of the town. Some Bollywood celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Anubhav Sinha, joined the student protest in Bombay while others like Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn expressed their opinion on it. Varun demanded action against the perpetrators and mentioned that one cannot stay neutral on such issues. Kangana mentioned that the JNU violence is a gang war and not a national issue. She mentioned that it should not be made into a political issue. Ajay, on the other hand, stated that he wants people to wait for the whole facts to be out before forming an opinion.

I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

