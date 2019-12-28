Newsmakers of Week: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Christmas PDA to Alia Bhatt gracing Ranbir's family lunch

Another week has come to an end with some eventful things happening in B-town. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s lovey-dovey Christmas to Alia Bhatt’s debut at Ranbir Kapoor’s annual family lunch, Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the week.

for the first time, Alia made her debut at 's annual family Christmas lunch. Alia and Ranbir were clicked together and the inside photos from the lunch also went viral. Last but not the least, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and jetted off to Gstaad in Switzerland with Karisma Kapoor and kids for their annual vacation on New Year.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Christmas 2019

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh painted the town red on Christmas as the adorable couple dropped two photos of decorating their house for the festival. Twinning in red, Deepika and Ranveer looked absolutely mesmerised by each other as they embraced each other in their photos. Deepika also shared a photo of the table setting which she did for the Christmas meal with her hubby and the internet couldn’t stop swooning over the photos.

Alia Bhatt graced Ranbir Kapoor’s annual Christmas lunch

Another B-town couple whose romance has been the talk of the town is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Amidst rumours of their marriage, Alia made her debut at the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch with beau Ranbir. Alia was seen accompanying beau to the family get together and the couple posed together for photos as well. later shared the inside photos from the lunch in which Alia could be seen standing next to Ranbir as the entire Kapoor clan posed for a family picture.

Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer

Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s much awaited collaboration took the form of an amazing trailer of Panga. The trailer launch was held in Mumbai and on December 23, 2019, Kangana’s trailer was released. Sharing the story of Jaya, a national level Kabaddi player’s second innings, Panga managed to evoke an overwhelming response from everyone. It also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in important roles. Kangana dazzled everyone with another storyline that is being touted as a sure shot winner at the box office.

Alia Bhatt begins shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi

A day back, Alia Bhatt began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The gorgeous star embarked upon this journey by sharing a photo of her vanity van on social media. Alia announced it with a photo on social media and captioned it as, “Look what Santa gave me this year.” The film will star Alia in the titular role. However, other names of the cast are yet to be revealed. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and slated to release on September 11, 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan vacay photos

A day back, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s photos from Gstaad vacay were shared on social media by Karisma Kapoor. Kareena left a day ahead of her film Good Newwz release. The cute family photos of Kareena, Taimur, Saif, Karisma are going viral on social media. Needless to say, fans of Kareena, Saif and Taimur are in for a real treat.

