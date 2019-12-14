Newsmakers of the Week: Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak Trailer, Salman Khan on Bigg Boss, Shah Rukh Khan on MeToo

This week began with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak trailer launch, followed by Salman Khan opening up about Bigg Boss 13. As another week comes to end, we bring you top 5 newsmakers. Check it out.

Another gruelling week has come to an end in Bollywood and a lot has gone down this week in showbiz. The week that passed began with launching the much awaited trailer of Chhapaak. While the launch was extremely talked about due to Deepika getting emotional, the trailer too received a good response. Another big thing in the news this week was and his take on Bigg Boss. The Dabangg 3 actor is hosting the 13th season and the star shared whether he likes it or not.

During the course of the week, ’s interview on Me Too movement also came out and the star revealed that the entire movement has made the industry more responsible. SRK stated that it was the Me Too movement of the west that gave women all over the world a voice. As the week progressed, kicked off the shooting of Jersey. The actor shared his excitement on Twitter and also revealed that he had sleepless nights before heading for the shoot. At the end of the week, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s interview with yesteryear superstar Sharmila Tagore came and it left everyone in awe. So, without further adieu, check out the Top 5 newsmakers of this week in detail.

Deepika Padukone gets emotional at Chhapaak Trailer launch

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is one of the highly awaited releases of 2020. This week, on December 10, 2019, director Meghna Gulzar, Deepika and Vikrant launched the trailer of the film based on an acid attack survivor. Deepika saw the trailer for the first time with the media and it left her extremely emotional. At the launch, Deepika shared that for her Laxmi Agarwal’s validation of her look as an acid attack survivor mattered the most and when she got it, she was happy. From talking about her look to sharing emotional moments during the shoot, Deepika opened up about everything related to Chhapaak at the trailer launch.

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss

Host of Bigg Boss season 13, Salman Khan recently spoke up about his take on the show. Several reports came in that stated that the actor might quit the show due to his ill-health. However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Salman said that he feels Bigg Boss is a part of him. He said that Bigg Boss is that a part of him wants to cut out and throw that part away but another part of him, wants to keep it. The Dabangg 3 actor mentioned that the part that wants to keep it more dominating on the former. Salman even mentioned that he likes the show because he gets to know where the country is going. He claimed that he gets to learn a lot from the show and the people that come on it.

Shah Rukh Khan on Me Too movement

During the week, an interview of Shah Rukh Khan with BBC journalist and "Talking Movies" host Tom Brook went viral. In the same, Shah Rukh opened up about Me Too movement and how it has impacted the media and showbiz. King Khan mentioned in the same that with the movement coming, it gave all women a voice. The Zero actor said, “I think the main thing is that people are aware that this is not going to go untouched if somebody behaves in an improper manner.” Shah Rukh even mentioned that it is because of the movement, everyone is aware that if someone misbehaves with a woman, it won’t get unnoticed.

Shahid Kapoor begins Jersey shoot

This week, Shahid Kapoor kicked off his next film after Kabir Singh and it is none other than Jersey remake. A night before jetting off to Chandigarh for shooting, Shahid wrote about his process of picking up another challenging role. Shahid mentioned in his tweets that he was sleepless and anxious before the film went on floors. Shahid wrote, “Every character is a new challenge. And the responsibility of finding truth. Of finding the soul of a protagonist who’s story merits being told. Every character if real will be flawed in some way. Some more than others. The beauty of life and humanity lies in its acceptance of its own imperfection.” The Kabir Singh actor thanked all his fans for the support to him and wanted people to shower their blessings on him as he took on another role.

Thank you all for all the concern and wishes. Last 2 weeks I was out of action but am well and raring to go now. #Jersey shoot starts tomorrow. As usual pre shoot nervousness. Sleepless and anxious. Every character is a new challenge. And the responsibility of finding truth. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Of finding the soul of a protagonist who’s story merits being told. Every character if real will be flawed in some way. Some more than others. The beauty of life and humanity lies in its acceptance of its own imperfection. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Need your love and best wishes. Thank you for everything. The appreciation and the criticism. I am because of you. Keep it real. And always make it count. Big love. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan interviews Sharmila Tagore

At the end of the week, an interview of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore is making news for all the right reasons. In the same, Kareena quizzed her mother-in-law and yesteryear superstar about everything. From talking about Sharmila Tagore’s opinion on Taimur Ali Khan being exposed to paparazzi to her take on Kareena, Bebo managed to get the yesteryear diva to open up about a lot of things. Kareena also quizzed Sharmila Tagore about the difference between daughter and daughter-in-law and her answer is winning the internet. Sharmila also praised Kareena and mentioned that she always keeps in touch and replies to her. The yesteryear star said, “I like the way you keep in touch because I know that if I sent you a message, you will invariably answer. Saif would, not Soha.”

Apart from this, a couple of other things made news this week which include Good Newwz stars , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh promoting the film, Salman Khan, , Saiee Manjrekar promoting Dabangg 3 and Kareena, and Taimur Ali Khan’s trip to Ranthambore on Sharmila Tagore’s birthday.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More