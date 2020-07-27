Newsmakers of the Week: Dil Bechara's OTT release to Kangana Ranaut, Mahesh Bhatt being summoned by police

From Dil Bechara's OTT release to the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are some top stories that made headlines the entire week. Check them out.

Finally, this week has also come to an end and as usual, the entertainment industry was filled with multiple pieces of news, gossips, and debates in the past few days. Given the busy schedules, many of you might have missed out on some of the key stories from the past week. So, we have now brought about some of the most buzzing stories for the weekly wrap up exclusively for you. Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to his last movie Dil Bechara’s release, here are some key stories that you need to know:

Phone Bhoot first look revealed

, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot’s first look was finally revealed a few days back much to the excitement of the fans. The three of them could be seen suited up in black penguin suits while striking some quirky poses for the camera. If media reports are to be believed, the movie is supposed to be a horror-comedy.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist’s shocking revelations

Three psychiatrists had been summoned by the Mumbai police concerning late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case a few days back. It has been revealed by one of the doctors that the MS Dhoni star suffered from bipolar disorder. Moreover, they have also stated that he led a stressful life and used to change doctors after two or three visits.

and Jonas in trouble

B-town divas Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone are among the high-profile celebrities who might be questioned about a fake social media follower scam. If media reports are to be believed, Mumbai Police has already been tracking the social media pages of a few people concerning the aforementioned case. So the two actresses might be among the personalities who are likely to be interrogated by the concerned officials.

Dil Bechara released on OTT platform

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and loved ones were eagerly waiting to watch his last on-screen appearance in Dil Bechara. The romantic drama directed by Mukesh Chhabra finally released on Friday, 24th July 2020, and received a humongous response from the audience. It also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi who had earlier appeared in movies like Fukrey Returns, Rockstar, and Hindi Medium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy had sent a letter to PM Narendra Modi asking him to order a CBI probe on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The Prime Minister has finally acknowledged the letter thereby ordering an investigation. Till now, as many as 37 people have been interrogated by the Mumbai Police in this matter.

, Mahesh Bhatt, and ’s manager summoned by police officials

Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and Karan Johar’s manager are among the latest people to be summoned by the Mumbai police concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Maharashtra’s home minister Mr. Anil Deshmukh has revealed this piece of news in the media on Sunday. Till now, many other people including Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi, and others have been interrogated by the police officials.

