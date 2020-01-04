Newsmakers of the Week: Hardik Pandya & Natasa's engagement to Siddhant Chartuvedi's savage reply to Ananya

Right from Hardik-Natasa's engagement to Siddhant Chaturvedi's savage reply to Ananya Panday, a lot of stuff happened this week. As another week comes to end, check out the top 5 newsmakers.

Another week has come to an end and many eventful incidents, occasions, box office records and first looks among others. During the course of the week, we saw several unseen and new pictures of the celebs as they rang the new year and wished their fans by sharing new photos. What took everyone's attention this week was Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement announcement. Siddhant Chaturvedi's epic reply to Ananya Panday on the topic of nepotism also grabbed many eyeballs since their interview went live.

Without any further ado, check out the Top 5 newsmakers of this week in detail.

1. New Year and New Year Eve's photos by Bollywood celebs

Bollywood celebs took to their respective social media handles to wish New Year to their fans. Many even posted pictures on New Year's Eve as they jetted off to different locales and rang in the new year. For the unversed, Sara Alia Khan wished happy new year by sharing boomerang video on her Instagram story. In the video, we can see Amrita and Ibrahim are standing near their big Christmas tree. Soha and Kunal welcomed the new year with daughter Inaaya Naumi in Australia. They too shared cool pictures from their vacay. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira rang in the new year in the Bahamas. - Virat Kohli, -Natasha Dalal and Kareena- Saif were seen together in Switzerland. Karisma Kapoor also shared photos with Rani Mukerji, , and Manish Malhotra as they all bumped into each other in London. For the unversed, Ananya Panday, and rang in new year in Alibag.

Read here: Happy New Year 2020: Sara Ali Khan shares a cute boomerang video of Ibrahim Ali Khan & Amrita Singh

Read Here: Happy New Year: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap enter 2020 in their beach avatars; See pics

2. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s savage reply to Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been in the news as the latter gave a savage reply on the topic of nepotism recently. For the unversed, in an interview, Ananya ended up equating nepotism with appearing on Koffee With Karan. She said she would never give up on the chance to act just because of her dad being an actor. Ananya stated, “My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.” Siddhant, who was sitting next to Ananya said, “The difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai.” His reply went viral and has taken the internet by storm.

Read here: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s savage reply to Ananya Panday on her opinion about nepotism is winning the internet

3. Good Newwz Box Office

The , Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh starrer is doing amazingly well at the international and domestic ticket windows. The overall international collection of the movie is Rs. 201.57 crore. As per BOI, the comedy drama has minted Rs 134.25 crore and is continuing its great run in India. Good Newwz has given tough competition to starrer Dabangg 3. The other three releases, Bhangra Paa Lai, Shimla Mirch and Sab Kushal Mangal are almost no threat to Good Newwz. For the unversed, Good Newwz earned Rs 134 crore in just 8 days while Dabangg collected similar numbers by day 15.

Read here: Good Newwz International Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay, Kareena's film collects over 200 crore in a week

4. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic engagement

Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm when he announced his engagement with beau Natasa Sankovic on social media. The Indian cricketer took to his Instagram to share photos and videos of him popping up the question to Natasa on their New Year’s getaway in Dubai. He captioned one of the posts as, "Mai tera, Tu meri, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." Celebs have been taking to comment section to congratulate the newly engaged couple. What caught everybody's attention was Hardik Pandya's ex and actress Urvashi Rautela and Natasa's ex Aly Goni's comment on the same.

For the unversed, Urvashi wrote, "Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love.” Aly Goni had posted several heart emojis. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Aly said, "I'm really really happy for her. I really liked them both together. I've seen them together and they are adorable. I'm so ecstatic that they are getting married."

Read Here: Hardik Pandya & Natasa’s engagement left us surprised says dad Himanshu Pandya & reveals wedding information

5. Tiger Shroff reacts to 's poster

The second poster lof Malang featuring Disha Patani was released recently and rumoured beau Tiger Shroff was quick to comment on the same. Sharing the poster on his Instagram story, Tiger wrote, "All the best @dishapatani" with three fire emoji. The poster was shared by Aditya Roy Kapur and captioned it as, “In love...living life from one high to another.”

Read here: Tiger Shroff's reaction to Disha Patani's look from Malang is full of fire; Check it out

Aside from this first look of Khaali Peeli and character posters of movies such as Coolie No. 1, Toofan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Malang, Ludo and Big Bull among others were released this week. The first lovey-dovey photo of Malaika and Arjun and bikini pictures of Sara Ali Khan were also talk of the town.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More