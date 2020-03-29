Newsmakers of the Week: Kanika Kapoor Covid 19 update, Trisha & Rana video call, Selena likes shirtless Justin

While Coronavirus had all our attention, stars like Kanika Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Trisha, Rana Daggubati, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Meghan Markle left tongues wagging this week. Here are the biggest newsmakers of the week.

This week, the entertainment industry stayed at home and urged fans to stay indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak. With the country-wide lockdown and self-isolations in numerous countries, several celebs did not step out unless really required. Despite the lockdown, there were a few stars who became the talk of the town. Bollywood stars like Kanika Kapoor, and made the headlines for Coronavirus-related news. Down South, ex-lovers Trisha and Rana Daggubati left tongues wagging with their video call.

On the TV front, Ramayan and Mahabharat's return to the small screen left the 90s children cheering for DD. Whereas, Selena Gomez left everyone shocked when she liked and unliked a shirtless Justin Bieber photo. Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest newsmakers from Bollywood, South Indian cinema, TV and Hollywood.

Bollywood Newsmakers:

Coronavirus had Bollywood's attention this week. Kanika Kapoor, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, took her fourth Coronavirus test this week and the results haven't changed. Meanwhile, several celebrities came forward to help those impacted by Covid-19. donated Rs 25 crore to the PM Relief Fund. Salman Khan stepped up to support over 25,000 daily wage workers from various crafts of the film industry. Meanwhile, several stars like , and Kareena Kapoor Khan kept fans busy on Instagram with their quirky videos.

South Cinema Newsmakers:

South Indian stars managed to grab the spotlight without Coronavirus looming on their heads. Amala Paul raised eyebrows with her cryptic Instagram posts, hinting she and her beau Bhavninder Singh have called it quits. While one actress hinted breakup, another actress reunited with her ex for a video call. No, no, Trisha and Rana Daggubati haven't got back together. But they did share a good time on Saturday evening, catching up with their friend Allu Arjun in the frame. But the biggest talk of the town this week was RRR's motion poster. SS Rajamouli broke the internet with a brilliant poster starring Ram Charan.

TV Newsmakers:

With the TV industry shut due to Covid-19, several Twitter users demanded DD rerun the episodes of Ramayan. The television channel not only obliged to the request but they also decided to bring back Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi and 's Circus. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma followed the footsteps of Akshay Kumar to donate Rs 50 lakh towards PM relief fund to fight Coronavirus. donated Rs 10 lakhs to the cause.

Hollywood Newsmakers:

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have recovered from Coronavirus and are back home. The couple was tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia. The Forrest Gump actor has now confirmed he and his wife have returned home, in the US. Meanwhile, Prince Charles was tested positive for the virus this week. His office confirmed the news. While the British family was coming to terms with the news, People reported Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left their Canada home to relocate to LA. The news made the headlines after Meghan's Hollywood comeback movie Elephant released its trailer.

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

If that wasn't enough, Jelena fans were in for a shock when Selena Gomez liked and unliked two of Justin Bieber's photos. The singer seems to have accidentally liked a shirtless photo of her ex-beau.

What was the biggest and the most shocking news you came across this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

