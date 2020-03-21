Newsmakers of Week: Kanika tested COVID 19 positive, Salman’s sketching skills, Deepika’s safe hands challenge

This week, Kanika Kapoor was infected with the novel coronavirus, Salman Khan flaunting his sketching skill to Deepika Padukone taking up the safe hands challenge, here all the big news of the week. Read on!

It has been quite a busy week for everyone with the entire world battling against the novel coronavirus. Although life in India came to a standstill in the crisis situation as well, including the lockdown of the entertainment industry. But this doesn’t stop the celebrities from making the headlines. So yes! Despite being on a self-quarantine mode, the showbiz world was brimming with interesting news. To begin with, Sara Ali Khan was spotted performing Ganga aarti with mommy Amrita Singh amid the COVID 19 outbreak. Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrity to be tested positive of the highly contagious virus. Meanwhile, has been making the most of this break and has been enjoying his time sketching with charcoal.

was seen taking up the safe hands challenge as she spread awareness about hygiene and sanitization. To note, the coronavirus outbreak also took a toll on celebrity weddings as well as and Natasha Dalal and Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s much talked about wedding has been delayed. With so much happening in the industry, here’s a look at the big news of the week:

Sara Ali Khan spends times with mommy Amrita Singh in Varanasi; Performs Ganga aarti there

Amid the coronavirus scare hitting India, there have been constant reminders to avoid public places for over a week now. But in the crisis situation, Sara Ali Khan decided to start her week in Varanasi with mommy Amrita Singh. She shared a video on social media and was seen walking down the crowded lanes of the holy city. Dressed in a peach coloured suit with white prints, Sara was also seen holding a mask. She also performed Ganga arti with her mother as she soaked in the positive vibes from the city.

Kanika Kapoor tested positive of coronavirus; Sent in complete quarantine

India’s battle with the novel coronavirus witnessed a big jolt after Kanika Kapoor was tested positive of COVID 19. The renowned singer made the revelation on social media and revealed that she and her family have been sent in complete quarantine. However, soon Kanika sparked a controversy after it was reported that while she had returned from the UK, she hid her travel history from the authorities and attended a high profile party in Lucknow which also had senior BJP leader Vasundhra Raje and her son Dushyant Singh in attendance. Ever since then, Kanika has been facing severe backlash for her negligence in the crisis situation. Meanwhile, Vasundhara and Dushyant have self isolated themselves and went for coronavirus test which turned out to be negative.

Deepika Padukone takes ‘safe hand challenge’ by WHO Director-General amid COVID 19 outbreak

Deepika Padukone, who has been practicing self quarantine these days, made the headlines after she was nominated for the safe hand challenge by World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus along with Arnold Schwarzenegger and . The challenge was intended to spread awareness among people about washing their hands to keep the novel coronavirus at bay. The Chhapaak actress sportingly accepted the challenge and shared a video on social media wherein she was seen washing her hands vigorously. Deepika was seen wearing a mask and made sure she opened and closed the hands with the back of her hands. She had further nominated tennis player Roger Federer, football star Christiano Ronaldo and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli for the challenge.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Salman Khan flaunts his sketching skill during the self quarantine break

Just like all other B-town celebs, Salman Khan is also enjoying his time during the self quarantine break amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. And while the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star isn’t shooting he made sure to get back to his first love and indulge in his favourite hobby as he flaunted his sketching skills with charcoal. Salman even shared a video of the same wherein he was seen humming ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ tune as he sketched a beautiful portrait.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to postpone their wedding plans amid COVID 19 outbreak?

It’s been a while since there were reports about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal and Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding. The two couples’ wedding has been on the cards for quite sometime now and it was reported that they are likely to tie the knot soon. However, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world, looks like Varun-Natasha and Richa-Ali have postponed their wedding plans. The decision was in taken in wake of the current scenario following which the two couples are likely to tie the knot later this year.

