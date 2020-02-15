NEWSMAKERS of Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s FIRST look from Lal Singh Chaddha, Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium trailer

This week, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s FIRST LOOK from Lal Singh Chaddha to Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium trailer to Deepika Paduokone and Ranveer Singh’s vacation, here’s all the made news. Read on!

Just like every week, this week too, B-town was buzzing with a lot of action. From movie releases to patch-ups and break-ups, the tinsel town was loaded with a lot of action. If we talk about releases, it was Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal that hit the theatres in Valentine’s Day, and if we go by the box office reports, the film has become one of the biggest openers for Kartik Aaryan.

Besides, like always, and hogged the limelight when the actress shared sneak-peek from their vacay on social media. Not just this, made headlines when he was papped outside Natasha Dalal’s house. Therefore, we rounded up a list of stories that made it to the headlines. Take a look!

Varun Dhawan quashes his wedding rumours to Natasha Dalal

Since the longest time, one topic that has been making headlines is Varun Dhawan’s marriage to ladylove Natasha Dalal, and while there has been no official confirmation on the same, grapevine continues to dish out news about their Goa wedding. Now a few days back, Varun Dhawan and his family were snapped at Natasha’s home, and soon after, cinephiles started speculating that it was a formal meeting to discuss their wedding.

However, soon after, Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to clarify the fact that he is not getting married any time soon as he wrote, “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers..” According to reports the family get-together was for the birthday celebration of Natasha’s father.

Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers https://t.co/PPhvvMLUka — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh’s vacation

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off for their vacation, this Chhapaak actress has been teasing fans on social media with their vacay photos. To begin with, Deepika started the ‘his and her’ picture series to share updates of their romantic vacation From sharing photos of bicycles to umbrellas to flip-flops, their vacay was all things romantic. Deepika shared a picture of two scuba diving kits and captioned it on Instagram, “water babies...#his&hers.” Also, Deepika shared a picture of two plates of watermelon cut into triangular pieces and captioned it as, “We didn’t even spare the watermelon! #his&hers #vacation.”

Angrezi Medium trailer

Angrezi Medium is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of 2020 because it is Irrfan’s first film post his cancer treatment and ever since the trailer of the film was launched online, fans have been showering immense love on the film. Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan, Angrezi Mediumis a sequel to the 2017 film, Hindi Medium, and the trailer opens with Irrfan attending a function at the school of his daughter, played by Radhika. Later, we see Radhika asking her father, owner of a sweetmeat shop, to send her abroad to study, and what follows offers us glimpses on what happens after Irrfan decides to send his daughter to the UK to study.

Prior to the trailer’s release, the makers of Angrezi Medium released a video message by Irrfan wherein he is seen giving an update about his health as he says that due to some unwanted things in his body, he won’t be able to promote the film. Irrfan says, “Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s FIRST LOOK from Lal Singh Chaddha

After all the wait, the makers of Lal Singh Chaddha have unveiled the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the film on Valentine’s Day. , who plays the eponymous role of Laal Singh Chaddha in the film, took to social media to share a photo of Kareena and sharing a couplet with a photo where Kareena is seen hugging Aamir’s character, the actor wrote, “#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love…”

Sara Ali Khan called bhabhi during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal

Since the past few weeks, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been busy with the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, and during the promotions, one thing that caught our attention was a video wherein fans were addressing Sara as ‘Bhabhi’.

