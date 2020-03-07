NEWSMAKERS OF THE WEEK: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram debut, PeeCee Nick’s Holi & Janhvi’s birthday celebrations

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Holi bash to Janhvi Kapoor’s 23rd birthday celebrations and others, take a look at the NEWSMAKERS OF THE WEEK

Well, the tinsel town is always buzzing with action- from film announcements to movie releases, and promotions, Bollywood stars are always up to something and there is no dull day when these B-town celebs are around. Isn’t it? And therefore, before we kick-start a brand new week, it was time for us to round up a list of stories that made headlines this week.

This week, in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s language, the ‘biggish’ news was her Instagram debut which grabbed eyeballs and instantly made her trend on all social media channels. Thereafter, it was Janhvi Kapoor’s 23rd birthday celebrations that made news. Not just this, Jonas and Nick Jonas made heads turn as they arrived twinning in white at a Holi bash in the city. Take a look at the newsmakers of the week!

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's maiden post on Instagram here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram debut

All of Kareena Kapoor Khan fans were in for a treat when the diva, finally, made her Instagram debut. Yes, finally, after all the wait, Bebo made her social media debut as she posted a solo photo wherein she looked cool donning a sporty ensemble that consisted of a black tracksuit, a hoody and a pair of black sneakers. Alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram…”

And a day later, Kareena treated her Instafam to a photo of her son, Taimur Ali Khan, wherein Tim Tim is seen hugging his mother and alongside the monochrome photo, Bebo wrote, “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame... ..” During a recent interview, Kareena had said that she has realised that she has to move with the times and therefore, she has decided to join social media for her fans, “who have supported me for 20 years. I want [to share details] of my life with my fans…”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrive for Holi Bash

Right after landing on the Indian soil, Priyanka Chopra and hubby and American singer, Nick Jonas, were snapped at a Holi bash in the city. Clearly, PeeCee and Nick made heads turn as they were seen twinning in white, and post the celebrations, an excited Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share pictures with wife as he wrote, “My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #hol….” In the other inside pictures, we can see posing with NickYanka and Nick and PeeCee smeared in color as they play with colors.

Janhvi Kapoor’s 23rd birthday

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday in the city with family because although earlier, Janhvi Kapoor was to shoot for RoohiAfzana but since her shoot got cancelled at the last minute, therefore, Janhvi decided to ring in her birthday at Anshula Kapoor’s residence. After cutting cakes at midnight, 23-year-old Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with the media and paparazzi in the evening, and when a person from the media offered her a piece of cake, Janhvi politely refused as she said that she is on a diet, and therefore, she cannot eat.

Katrina Kaif to be seen in a special song in starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ever since Katrina Kaif was snapped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, reports have started doing the rounds that Katrina Kaif has been roped in for a special song in the film and reports also suggest that the song will be reportedly mounted on a lavish scale. Well, if this turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif share screen space together.

and ’s trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

After all the dilly-dallying, finally, the trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s film- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is out, and in this Dibakar Banerjee’s film, while Arjun Kapoor plays the role of a cop, Parineeti plays the role of a corporate employee. Sharing the poster, Arjun and Parineeti introduced each other as ‘partners in crime’ and while Arjun Kapoor’s name in the film is Pinky Dahiya, Parineeti plays Sandeep Kaur. Directed by Dibaker Banerjee, the dark comedy is set to hit theatres on March 20, 2020.

