Newsmakers of the Week: Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy out of Oscars, Taimur Ali Khan's birthday, #ShameonBollywood

Come Saturday and we give you a roundup of the news from the tinsel town that made headlines throughout the week. This week, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grabbed headlines as B-town celebs took to social media to voice their opinions against the act. From Farhan Akhtar, , , and Swara Bhasker, among others, a host of B-town actors came out in support of the students who were attacked for protesting against the CAA. Since A-list actors like , , and others didn’t come out to voice their opinions, netizens were quick to trend #ShameOnBollywood on Twitter.

Besides, the news of and starrer Gully Boy out of the race to Oscars was something that also grabbed headlines. Plus, Taimur Ali Khan’s 3rd birthday celebrations were the top news of the week as the little munchkin stepped out with and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate the day. Also, and launched the trailer of Street Dancer 3D this week.

Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy out of the Oscars

We still remember the day when Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy was shortlisted as India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category. However, millions of hearts broke when it was announced that the film is out of the race to Oscars. When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for nine Oscar categories, including documentary and international feature and make-up and hairstyling, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy- couldn't make it to the final list of shortlisted films. Farhan Akhtar took ro social media to express a sense of disappointment on Gully Boy not making it to the next round of voting, and director of Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar, said in an interview that it is upsetting and disappointing, but you have to move on to your next film.

Virat Kohli dethrones Salman Khan from No 1 spot at the Forbes India celebrity 100 List

Virat Kohli dethrones Salman Khan, who topped the Forbes India celebrity 100 List, last year, as he emerged as No 1. , who has had a phenomenal 2019, grabbed the second position on the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List. Now, Salman Khan is at the third spot as the Dabangg actor, who made Rs 229.25 crore in 2019, lost the crown to Indian Cricket Team skipper Virat Kohli, who made Rs 252.72 crore this year.

Street dancer trailer launch

After the long wait, the makers of Street Dancer launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai as Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor & others arrived in an open bus for the launch. During the launch, Varun Dhawan revealed that Shraddha was upset when she learnt that was roped in for the lead role. Also, director Remo D’Souza revealed that the 4th installment of the film is also going to happen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son- Taimur’s 3rd birthday

Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his 3rd birthday with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai, and before cutting his Christmas themed cake, Taimur posed for the paparazzi, and on Saif’s instructions, Tim Tim told the paps that he has turned 3. From Inaaya, ’s kids- Yash & Roohi to other star kids, Taimur’s bash was a fun filled affair.

#ShameonBollywood

The entire nation is grappling with the news of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as students across the nation are protesting against the CAA and in the wake of the CAA protests, Twitter was quick to trend #ShameonBollywood as they questioned the silence of many A-list celebrities. While some celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Parineeti Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, among others, have come out in support of the students and condemned Delhi Police and their action during protests at Jamia Milia University, stars to the like of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan have been called out for their silence.

