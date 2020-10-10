Newsmakers of week: Rhea Chakraborty’s bail, SSR’s lawyer’s objection over AIIMS report, Laxmmi Bomb trailer

From Rhea Chakraborty’s bail in the drugs case, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer calling the AIIMS forensic report fault to Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb trailer winning hearts, here are the newsmakers of the week.

Another week is coming to an end and it is time to take a quick look at the big happenings in the showbiz world. It was quite an interesting week in the tinselvile especially in terms of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. After AIIMS had submitted their ‘conclusive’ report to CBI, the late actor’s family lawyer had called it a faulty in his letter to the CBI head. On the other hand, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in the drugs nexus case, was granted bail by Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, as ED has been investigating the money laundering angle in the Sushant’s death case, it has been reported that Sushant’s family was clueless about his finances. This isn’t all. Richa Chadha has filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh for making derogatory statement against her in an interview. Besides, has unveiled a trailer of his upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb and it is winning hearts. With so much happening in the showbiz world, here’s a look at the newsmakers of the week:

Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty in drugs nexus case

It’s been almost a month since Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs nexus case in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. However, the case witnessed a major breakthrough this week as the Jalebi actress was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. In fact, Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant were also granted bail. However, Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty was denied bail and will continue to be in judicial custody till 20.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh writes to CBI head as he calls AIIMS forensic report faulty

As CBI sought help from AIIMS forensic department in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the forensic team recently submitted the report and ruled out murder theories in the case. While it raised a lot of eyebrows, the late actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has called the report faulty. In fact, he wrote a letter to the CBI director and mentioned that “this matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI.”

ED says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family clueless about his finances; No evidence found against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is being investigated from different angles including the money laundering case. It was reported that the late actor’s family had alleged that Rhea had siphoned close to Rs 15 crore from the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star. While the Enforcement Directorate was investigating the matter, the agency hasn’t found anything suspicious against Rhea. ED has also stated that SSR’s family had no idea about the late actor’s financial activities.

Payal Ghosh lands in trouble as Richa Chadha files a defamation suit against her; Demands compensation of Rs 1.1cr

Payal Ghosh has been making the headlines ever since she has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. While the actress had made several claims in the case and has filed an FIR against the filmmaker, she landed in trouble after she dragged Richa Chadha’s name in the controversy. While this didn’t go down well with the Fukrey actress, she has filed a defamation suit against Payal and sought a monetary compensation of Rs 1.1 crore from her. Richa even stated that the loss to her reputation is continuous and irreparable.

’s Laxmmi Bomb trailer takes social media by storm, win millions of hearts

Akshay Kumar, who has an interesting line up of movies, grabbed the headlines after he unveiled an interesting trailer of his upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb. The horror comedy happens to be the remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana and trailer went on to receive a massive response from the audience. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb will be witnessing a digital release on November 9 this year.

