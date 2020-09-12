Newsmakers of Week Sara Ali Khan, Rakul's names given to NCB, Rhea's bail rejected, Kangana’s office razed

Another week has come to an end in Bollywood and this week, the stars that made news include Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. So, here are the details of all the newsmakers this week.

In Bollywood, another week has come to an end in Bollywood and many things remained in the news all week. Starting off with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora testing positive for COVID 19, the week was quite an eventful one. In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau and her brother’s custody was further extended for 14 days. Also, Kangana Ranaut, who had run into trouble with the Maharashtra Government due to her comments, returned to Mumbai this week.

However, the actress came back to a demolished office as the BMC passed a demolition order citing ‘illegal construction’ as the reason behind it. The actress went to inspect her office and was extremely heartbroken over it. Amid this, Shibani Dandekar and Ankita Lokhande also got into a war of words on social media over Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput. Their open letters to each other remained in the news all week and left Twitterati angered.

Also, Sandip Ssingh, who had come under scanner in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after the late actor’s family revealed that they did not know him, spoke to Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat and broke his silence on several allegations related to the case. He shared his take on the allegations by netizens against and also made his chats with Sushant public on his Instagram account. So, without further adieu, here are the newsmakers of the week.



Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB and confessed Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and more names

Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau this week in the alleged drugs link, reportedly gave the agency several names of Bollywood stars who were involved in drugs. As per reports of Times Now, Rhea confessed Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta’s name before the NCB and claimed that they used to hangout with her and Sushant Singh Rajput and did drugs. Apparently, post the news, Sara, Rakul, Simone have come under the scanner of NCB. Earlier, it was alleged by Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip that Sushant and Sara were in a relationship and things went downhill post Sonchiriya tanked at the box office.

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik’s bail rejected by Special Court

Rhea was arrested this week by the NCB and was sent into 14-Day custody by the court. Her brother Showik Chakraborty already was in custody with Samuel Miranda. All of them were arrested in the alleged drug link in the Sushant Singh Rajput case after 2 drug peddlers said that they knew Rhea’s brother, Showik. Amid this, Rhea and Showik’s lawyer had posted bail applications in Special Court. The hearing took place this week where the judge rejected the bail plea of Rhea, Showik, Samuel, Basit Parihar, Dipesh Sawant and Zaid Vilatra after NCB’s counsel opposed it in Court. Rhea was arrested under various sections and her bail was opposed as she was charged under section 27 A. Post bail rejection, Rhea’s lawyer stated that they will be applying to Bombay High Court next week based on the Sessions Court order. Currently, Rhea is kept in Byculla Jail.

Shibani Dandekar slams Ankita Lokhande over her remarks on Rhea

Another sensational thing that took place this week was between Shibani Dandekar and Ankita Lokhande over Sushant and Rhea. Ankita penned an open letter questioning Rhea that how could she give drugs to someone who she claimed was being treated for depression. Slamming Ankita for the same, Shibani Dandekar claimed that the actress may be wanting 2 seconds of fame and is capitalising on Rhea’s name. Again, Ankita hit back at Shibani in a long letter where she urged her not to look down upon TV actors. She ended her note and claimed that she was proud of being a TV actor. Further, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and brother-in-law also backed Ankita and told her that she does not owe anyone an explanation.

Sandip Singh on allegations against him in Sushant’s case

A name that had been under scanner and was even called by CBI for questioning in Sushant’s was Sandip Ssingh. The filmmaker-producer kept silent for the longest time. However, recently, he shared certain chats between him and Sushant and Meetu Singh to prove his innocence. Sushant’s family had claimed via their lawyer that Sandip was not known to the family before June 14. He clarified the same and mentioned that the family could not have known him as Sushant did not introduce his friends to his family formally. He mentioned that he had to share chats to prove his innocence in the matter. Further, he opened up about allegations against him regarding the drug angle and said that he is ready to face the probe, if there is any proof of it. Further, he slammed Rhea for saying that she was not invited to the funeral and asked her, “You were waiting for an invite? How can you even think that.”

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aftab Shivdasani test positive for COVID 19

This week, several Bollywood stars tested positive for COVID 19. As per reports, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to announce that he tested positive for COVID 19 and since he was asymptomatic, he was quarantined at home. Arjun was apparently shooting for his cross border love story in Mumbai when his test results came out to be positive. A day later, Malaika Arora also confirmed by taking to her Instagram handle that she had tested positive for the virus and was keeping safe at home. Recently, Aftab Shivdasani also announced that he was unwell for a bit and when he got himself tested, it turned out to be COVID 19 positive. Amid this, the actor mentioned that he is quarantined at home.

