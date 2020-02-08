Newsmakers of the week: Shah Rukh Khan Gauri dance, Janhvi Kapoor NY vacay to Kareena Kapoor Taimur desi look

This week, from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s dance at Armaan Jain and Anissa’s wedding to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur’s Indian look from the wedding, take a look at the Newsmakers of the week

After a week of Bollywood gossip, film releases, break-ups, patch-ups and vacations, we decided to round up a list of five newsworthy stories that made headlines. We all know that B-town is always buzzing with stories that interests cinephiles and therefore, according to us, this week, that made it to the top 5 were one, Kareena Kapoor Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan twinning in Indian wear at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding.

Moving on, we can’t miss out on and ’s dance on Kajra Re at Armaan Jain’s wedding. Plus, Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor hogged limelight all the way from New York as she jetted off to NYC to spend time with sister . Also, Tiger Shroff and ’s Baaghi 3 trailer finally launched. Take a look!

Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan dance at Armaan Jain’s wedding

Well, it is not every day that we get to see King Khan dance with wifey Gauri at a wedding, and during Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding, all of Shah Rukh Khan fans were in for a surprise when SRK and Gauri set the stage on fire with their LIT dance. In the video, which is going viral on social media, SRK and Gauri are seen dancing to - Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan’s song- Kajra Re. In the video, we can see SRK sporting a moustache while he along with Gauri and Karan groove to Kajra Re and effortlessly recreate the hook step of the song.

Janhvi Kapoor’s New York vacation

Janhvi Kapoor recently jetted off to New York to spend time with sister Khushi Kapoor, who is currently pursuing her higher studies. From posing at the Statue of Liberty, to sharing warm and fuzzy cuddles with Khushi to waking up to a bite of caramel ice cream, this Dostana 2 actress won hearts with her vacation photos and videos. Thanks to social media, Janhvi Kapoor always makes sure to update her fans with her latest photos and as soon as Janhvi reached New York, she posted a solo photo on Instagram wherein she is seen posing at the Statue of Liberty and in the photo, Janhvi is dressed to beat the cold as she is seen wearing red jeggings, boots, jacket and a beanie to finish the look.

Baaghi 3 Trailer

After all the wait and extensive and rigorous shooting schedules in Serbia, the trailer of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s film was dropped online and soon after the trailer, Tiger started trending on social media as fans showered love on the actor for his high octane action scenes. In the film, the makers have taken the action a notch higher as Tiger Shroff battles it out against a nation in order to salvage his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Talking about Baaghi 3, the film has been extensively shot in Serbia and Jaipur and while shooting in Serbia, Tiger Shroff got injured while shooting the high octane action scenes and post wrapping up the Serbia schedule, Tiger Shroff was relieved that he returned to the bay in one piece.

Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan go desi at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan got internet to a grinding halt when the two stepped out nailing their desi look at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding. For the baraat, Taimur Ali Khan was seen twinning with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan as the two dressed up in Indian wear. While Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a yellow saree, Taimur Ali Khan won hearts in a blue kurta and white pyjamas. Also, a video of , Taimur and Bebo that went viral on social media was wherein the three were seen dancing at the baraat.

wraps up Jayeshbhai Jordar

Yesterday, Ranveer Singh took to social media to announce that the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar has come to an end and alongside a photo with producer Maneesh and director Divyang Thakkar, Ranveer penned a heartwarming note as he wrote, “It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance Divyang.... You are a ball of love and positive energy thank you for making me your Jayesh apna tem aagaya ne….” In the film, Ranveer Singh will play the role of a Gujarati man - Jayeshbhai and the film is about how judgmental the society is about women and Ranveer, who plays the role of an ordinary man, will end up doing something extraordinary to champion women empowerment.

