NEWSMAKERS of the Week: Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, SRK at Gauri’s store, Janhvi Kapoor’s dance to Piya Tose

From Shahid Kapoor’s birthday celebrations to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s appearance to Janhvi Kapoor’s dance, take a look at the newsmakers of the week

And it is that time of the week when we sit down and give you a lowdown about the top stories of the week. Be it film releases, box office figures, break-up, weddings or paparazzi photos, Bollywood is always buzzing with action. And this week, for all of us, started on a happy note as celebrated his 39th birthday in Chandigarh with family and thanks to social media, we were treated to all the photos from the fam jam.

Not just this, what grabbed eyeballs this week was ’s sultry avatar in Baaghi 3 song- Do You Love me?. Plus, Janhvi Kapoor surprised everyone when she posted a video on Instagram wherein she is seen dancing to Piya Tose Naina Lage. Therefore, before the weekends, we rounded up a list of newsmakers of the week. Read on!

Shahid Kapoor’s birthday celebrations in Chandigarh

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who turned 39 on February 25, rang in his birthday with family members in Chandigarh where he was shooting for Jersey. Thanks to social media, videos and photos of Shahid’s celebrations have surfaced online and in one of the videos, the Kabir Singh actor is seen a three-deck cake while wifey Mira Rajput and daddy Pankaj Kapur are seen singing the birthday song. Also, another photo that has been going viral on social media is that of Shahid Kapoor posing with his fam jam while Mira, Misha and others twin in Tommy Singh shirts.

and Gauri appearance at Gauri’s store

A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan and made heads turn as they arrived at Gauri’s store, and besides posing for the paparazzi, what caught our attention was SRK being an obedient husband and following Gauri and getting clicked with her friends. Now during the event, Gauri Khan had a rather interesting advice for hubby SRK and his self-imposed break from films as she said that since SRK isn’t doing any films as of now, he should consider designing as his alternate career because he often helps Gauri with design ideas for their house.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal marriage

We all know that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating each other since a long time, and in the latest, it is being reported that the two will tie the knot in the last week of April. That’s right! According to the actors' spokesperson, the two have even applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai. “Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted,” the spokesperson said.

Heropanti 2

While fans are eagerly waiting to see Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3, the actor surprised everyone when he announced that post Baaghi 3, he will be seen in a sequel to his debut film- Heropanti. That’s right! Yesterday, Tiger Shroff took to social media to reveal his first look from Heropanti 2 and alongside, the actor wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby…”

Disha Patani’s song Do you love me? from Baaghi 3

A few day back, the makers of Baaghi 3 dropped Disha Patani’s special song from the film titeld Do You Love me? In the song, Disha made heads turn in her sultry avatar- from showing off her kick ass dance moves to wooing Tiger Shroff, the song earned applause from the fans. however soon after the song released, the song was mired in controversy as Electronic music artist TroyBoi slammed the makers of Baaghi 3 for allegedly ripping off his popular track Do You? In a series of pictures posted on his Instagram stories, the musician slammed the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me, as he wrote, “How ironic that my latest track was a tribute to India and then this happens..”

Janhvi Kapoor dancing to Pia Tose Naina Lage

Janhvi Kapoor is a social media star, and be it her workout videos, paparazzi photos or candid vacay pictures, we love it all and in the latest, this Dhadak actress took to Instagram to post a video, from what looked like her dance rehearsals, wherein she is seen dancing to the evergreen song- Piya Tose Naina Laage Re, from Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman's 1965 film Guide. In the video, Janhvi is dressed in a blue anarkali, and is seen gracefully beautifully and showing off her dance moves. Alongside the video, she wrote, “When you lose balance, so you have to do an improv over-dramatic end…”

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More