Newswrap, 1 June: KK's body reaches Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee titled 'Jawan' & more

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces gun salute for singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a gun salute for the singer. As per ANI, Mamata Banerjee's government will pay respect to the deceased singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. "Gun salute will not be given at the airport, it will be given in Rabindra Sadan as the postmortem is still going on. We have consulted with the family, they have a 5.15 pm flight so we will pay respect there: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the demise of singer #KK," ANI tweeted.

Deepika Padukone and her mad hatter crew's NEW photos

Deepika Padukone successfully wrapped up her time at Cannes 2022 with a dreamy white saree which she wore for the film festival's closing ceremony. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to drop a photo with her crew and it looks like one mad hatter party.

KK’s body reaches Mumbai; Funeral to take place tomorrow

The body of the late singer KK has reached Mumbai and according to reports, his funeral will take place tomorrow. Reportedly, his last rites will be performed at Muktidham Shamsham in Versova near the house.

Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee titled 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will soon be seen in Atlee's film. While the title has been under wraps for long, a source close to Pinkvilla just informed that 'Jawan' is the title of the much-awaited film. The source revealed, "The film is titled Jawan and the announcement will be made soon by releasing a teaser which is about 1 min 34 seconds long.”

Sonam Kapoor enjoys 'babymoon' with hubby Anand Ahuja in Italy

Sonam and Anand are currently on a 'babymoon' in Italy. The actress shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram stories, in which the parents-to-be are seen enjoying their vacation. In the video, the actress is looking pretty in a baggy yellow shirt, and for her accessories, she added a pair of chunky gold-toned chain and small gold hoops.

