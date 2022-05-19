Newswrap, 19 May: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Day 3 looks, Priyanka Chopra on Jee Le Zaraa & more

Deepika Padukone makes a spectacular statement in a red gown on Cannes Day 3

Cannes 2022 just keeps getting better and better and Deepika Padukone’s breathtaking looks are one of the reasons. On Day 3, Deepika once again left everyone in awe with her blazing red Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline. She also adorned a statement diamond neckpiece and her hair was styled in a messy high ponytail.

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes a spectacular statement in red gown on Day 3 of the event; PICS

Priyanka Chopra opens up about doing Jee Le Zaraa with Alia & Katrina

In her latest interview, Priyanka Chopra has opened up about being a female powerhouse with Deadline. When asked about how far women in the entertainment business have come, Priyanka gave an example from her very own upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra on doing Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina & Alia: Bollywood or US, women are standing up for women

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a femme extraordinaire in pink gown on Cannes Day 3

On the Day 3 of the prestigious film festival, Bollywood's blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet in a shimmery gown. Aishwarya looked breathtaking in Gaurav Gupta's design and did her signature pose at Cannes. She paired her extravagant gown with matching accessories and styled her hair in loose waves.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022: Diva is a femme extraordinaire in pink gown as she walks the red carpet

Madhuri Dixit opens up on her plans to take up direction

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhuri was asked if she plans on taking up direction. She said, “Ya ya, definitely. I would like to do that at some point…. There is a lot of work we have to do with him also, so there are a lot of things pulling me in different directions. But once that settles down then maybe I can think of direction or writing. Like I say, never say never.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on plans to take up direction: ‘I would like to do that’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals if walking the Cannes red carpet is daunting

During a recent conversation, Aishwarya was quizzed if walking the red carpet is still daunting for her despite having done it so many times. To this, Aishwarya said, “It is as daunting as you make it out to be. The natural notes that you have to bear in mind will always be there and it all boils down to….. sometimes you have to try and make it as comfortable for yourself as you can…”

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals if walking the red carpet is daunting at the prestigious event