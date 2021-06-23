Newswrap 22 June: Kriti Sanon & Anurag Kashyap in talks for Kill Bill remake; Ranveer Singh’s BTS pictures

From Kriti Sanon and Anurag Kashyap being in talks to remake Kill Bill to Ranveer Singh sharing his suave look in candid BTS pics; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Kriti Sanon & Anurag Kashyap in talks for Kill Bill remake

A few years back actor Nikhil Dwivedi has acquired the rights for Quentin Tarantino’s action classic Kill Bill. Reportedly Nikhil worked with director Anurag Kashyap all through the lockdown to adapt the film in Hindi. It is also reported that Kriti Sanon has been approached to play the lead role in the film.

’s suave pictures

‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor Ranveer Singh shared some candid pictures of himself dressed in a suave suit. He shared a series of candid BTS pictures looking extremely dapper in a suit on his social media leaving the fans in awe. The actor has now reported back to work and has shared pictures from the sets.

Himesh Reshammiya on board for Apne 2

Singer-music composer and reality show judge Himesh Reshammiya has been signed on board to compose the music album for the upcoming sequel starring the Deol family called Apne 2. Apne 2 has also added Sunny’s son Karan Deol to the cast. Director Anil Sharma has said that film is strong on emotions.

Thalaivi gets ‘U’ certificate

starrer upcoming biopic on former actress and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa called ‘Thalaivi’ has received a ‘U’ certificate from the Censor Board for Tamil release. The much-awaited film will be released in multiple languages. The makers are planning to apply for the Hindi and Telugu certificates as well.

Shabaash Mithu director replaced

starrer biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj called ‘Shabaash Mithu’ was originally being directed by Rahul Dholakia. Now, Rahul has been replaced from the director’s chair by ‘Begum Jaan’ director Srijit Mukherji. Rahul penned a heartfelt note on Instagram upon exit from thae film.

