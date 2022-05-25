Newswrap, 24 May: Deepika Padukone's new Cannes look, Suhana Khan's birthday bash pictures & more

Suhana Khan takes us inside her 22nd birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan began her Tuesday by sharing inside photos from her birthday celebration in Ooty with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies co-stars. The star kid left everyone in awe with glimpses of the party thrown on the set where Suhana was seen clad in a pretty one-shoulder orange bodycon dress.

Anushka Sharma new selfie leaves Virat Kohli lovestruck

Anushka Sharma posted yet another picture of her flaunting her tan on her face as she smiles at the camera and clicks a selfie. In the picture, we can see Anushka Sharma sitting on a chair, under the sun as she clicks a selfie. Even Virat Kohli could not stop himself from commenting on her picture.

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone brings regal finesse & some skin in orange gown to the red carpet

Deepika Padukone has been the highlight of Cannes 2022. She is gorgeous and has been bestowing us with gorgeous looks every day. Deepika Padukone's new look was a blast of orange that made us fall in love with it. She donned a regal, dramatic one-sleeved gown that flaunted her perfect figure.

Shah Rukh Khan makes a dapper entry on Don’s theme music at an event

SRK appeared at an event in Delhi on Tuesday and he made a rocking entry. With his film Don’s theme music playing in the background, SRK made a royal entry in a black suit and looked dashing as ever. The hooting and screaming of the audience is proof enough to make us all realise the stardom of the Dear Zindagi actor.

Kartik Aaryan to visit Kashi Vishwanath post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

As Kartik is grinning ear to ear with the success of his horror comedy, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor is now heading to Varanasi to fulfil his mannat. As per a source, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor had made a wish for the successful release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 following which he would visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

