Newswrap, 29 July: Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault; Aditya Roy Kapur signs Thadam remake

Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault

Businessman Raj Kundra is currently embroiled in an alleged case accusing him of making and distributing pornographic films. Raj was given 14 days of judicial custody by the court. Sherlyn Chopra has accused Raj Kundra of sexual assault alleging that he began kissing her despite her resistance.

Aditya Roy Kapur signs Thadam remake

Thadam is a popular Tamil film that stars Arjun Vijay in the double role and proved to be a success at the box office upon release. Production house T-Series has announced that Thadam will now be remade in Hindi. Aditya Roy Kapur will be playing a double role for the first time in his career.

Kriti Sanon on working with Prabhas

Kriti Sanon has already shot for two schedules of the mega venture Adipurush where she is starring alongside Prabhas. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti said that Prabhas is a very humble and chilled-out person. Adipurush also stars and Sunny Singh in leading parts.

on the sets of Shakun Batra film

Deepika Padukone has been starring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial. The film is yet untitled and does not have a release date. Deepika took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film along with Shakun in the frame.

Amitabh Bachchan returns from Project K shoot

Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing the screen space alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The magnum opus is being directed by Nag Ashwin. Amitabh Bachchan briefly shot for the film in Hyderabad for a few days and has now returned back to Mumbai. The title of the film is not announced yet.

