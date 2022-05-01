Newswrap, 30 April: Alia Bhatt remembers Rishi Kapoor; Kareena Kapoor & Aamir Khan's feather challenge & more

Alia Bhatt remembers Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary

On Rishi Kapoor's birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a throwback picture of her standing in between Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as Ranbir Kapoor stands beside his mom. It is a cute black and white picture and the smiles on their faces are evident that they are happy in each other’s company. Sharing this lovely memory the Dear Zindagi actress wrote, ‘Always and forever.’

Neetu Kapoor reveals Ranbir misses his father Rishi Kapoor terribly

In a chat with News18, Neetu Kapoor shared that her son Ranbir still has late Rishi Kapoor's picture as his phone screensaver. She said, "Ranbir misses him a lot. His mobile screensaver still has Rishi’s photo. There are days when I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong." She further added that doesn't want to be sad on his second death anniversary and wants to 'celebrate' his life with her kids.

Taapsee Pannu reveals she shot Dunki for 10 days

While talking about how excited Taapsee Pannu is to work on Raju Hirani’s passion project Dunki, the actress reveals “Each time I went for the meeting with Raju sir, or reading or any conversation I had with him on phone, every time I came back home, she asked me, ‘Tu abhi bhi hai na film mein?’ My parents, however, didn’t give me any noticeable reaction, also maybe they’ve understood that till the time it happens, let’s not celebrate too early.”

Kareena Kapoor & Aamir Khan take the feather challenge

Ever since Aamir Khan announced Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for this film. Now, Kareena and Aamir came together to take a fun feather challenge on Instagram and also share the teaser of the first song from the film.

Rohit Shetty announces biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria

Rohit took to social media to share a photo with former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria and wrote, "From solving the 93 Mumbai blast case, fearlessly facing the mumbai underworld during the late 90s to interrogating the lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab & standing strong for his city during the 26/11 attacks...Rakesh Maria has been a name synonymous with courage and valour!Feel honoured to be bringing this real life supercop's journey to screen!!!@rohitshettypicturez."

