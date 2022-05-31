Newswrap, 30 May: Sidhu Moosewala murder updates, Anushka Sharma starts Chakda 'Xpress shoot & more

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals son Jeh was also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha

The Jab We Met actress shared the Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer on her social media handle and penned a heartfelt note along with it and revealed that her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan was also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Anushka Sharma begins shooting for Chakda Xpress

The latest news is that the Phillauri actress has started shooting for the film. This development comes after Anushka put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Sidhu Moose Wala's father reveals witnessing son's attack

Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh filed an FIR to the Punjab Police and also revealed that his son had been getting threats from several gangsters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the phone. The 28-year-old singer's father also said that he had witnessed his son's attack.

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a bodycon dress

On Monday morning, Sonam took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie. Well, this wasn't just any mirror selfie, but Sonam flaunted her adorable baby bump in the picture. Dropping the selfie, Sonam also indirectly conveyed that she is on top of maternity fashion.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer seeks a fresh probe into the drug case

Days after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by a Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the on-cruise drugs case, advocate Satish Maneshinde has demanded a fresh probe into the drug case registered against Rhea Chakraborty.

