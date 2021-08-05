Newswrap, 4 August: Zahan Kapoor’s ‘Faraaz’ first look; Kriti Sanon on shooting action with Tiger in Ganapath

Zahan Kapoor Faraaz first look

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Zahan Kapoor is making his film debut with Hansal Mehta’s directorial ‘Faraaz’. Makers of the film unveiled the first look and the venture is set against the deadly terrorist attack in Bangladesh, Kareena took to Instagram and shared the first look along with well-wishes for Zahan.

Kriti Sanon’s action in Ganapath

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon spoke about the shooting dates of her upcoming film Ganapath where she is starring alongside Tiger Shroff. Kriti also spoke about performing stunts in the film. She said, “You will see me doing action for the first time”. Ganapath is being made in two parts.

Bachchan Pandey trailer

If reports are to be believed then superstar will release the trailer of his much-awaited actioner Bachchan Pandey on Diwali 2021. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is being directed by Farhad Samji. Akshay is sharing screen space in the film with Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Chehre release date

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-led Chehre is gearing up for a theatrical release. The film might release in the theaters by the end of August. The Rumi Jaffrey directorial has been pushed a few times from its release date due to theaters being shut.

Lara Dutta shares unseen pictures as Indira Gandhi

recently released the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’. The film is the first major venture from Bollywood to be released theatrically after the second wave of COVID 19. Lara Dutta is playing the role of Indira Gandhi in the film. She shared some pictures as Indira Gandhi on Instagram.

