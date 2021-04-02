Newswrap, April 1: Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID; Dia Mirza announces pregnancy & more

Right from Alia Bhatt confirming tested positive for Covid to Dia Mirza revealing that she is expecting her first baby with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, here are important stories from the previous day.

confirms testing positive for Covid 19

The Udta Punjab actress took to her Instagram story to reveal that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She also informed that she is currently under home quarantine and is following all the safety protocols under the advice of her doctors.

Dia Mirza expecting first child

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star has announced her pregnancy via a sweet post on her social media. Dia is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She took to Instagram handle to make the announcement and shared a stunning photo of herself, cradling her baby bump.

SRK returns to the silver screen

The trailer of R Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry-The Nambi Effect has been released. One of the main highlights of it was SRK’s cameo appearance. Shah Rukh will reportedly be seen in the role of a journalist in the same. King Khan was last seen in the 2018 release Zero.

Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anupam Kher has confirmed that his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He also reassured everyone that she is ‘well on her way to recovery’ and is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Kader Khan’s son Abdul Quddus dies

Late actor Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus passed away in Canada on Thursday. However, the reason of his death is yet to be known. Quddus was the son of Khan from his first wife.

resumes work

Almost three months post giving birth to her newborn baby daughter, the PK star is back to work. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself wherein she was seen reading a script.

