Newswrap April 10: Brahmastra's poster ft Alia & Ranbir, Katrina Kaif turning chef for Vicky Kaushal & more

Ayan Mukerji releases love poster of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ever since the news of their wedding has come out. Well, the lovebirds have recently wrapped up the shoot of their much-awaited film Brahmastra. We have all seen the first look of Ranbir and Alia respectively and today, just a few days ahead of their wedding, Ayan Mukerji dropped a poster featuring the two together and called it the love poster of Brahmastra. Along with it the filmmaker also hinted at some ‘extra love in the air these days’.

Katrina Kaif turns Sunday chef for hubby Vicky Kaushal, cooks a scrumptious meal

Katrina, who is quite active on social media, often gives a glimpse of her love-filled moments with the Raazi actor which are a treat for the fans. Now, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a picture of the yummy 'Sunday breakfast' that she cooked for her husband Vicky Kaushal today. In the photo, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress cooked scrambled eggs for her hubby. Sharing it on her Instagram stories, she captioned it "Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me."

Kareena Kapoor snapped in the city as she steps out to grab lunch with Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and always slays whenever she steps out of her house. Paps never miss a chance to click her when she steps out of the house and today was one such day when the actress stepped out looking stunning. Today Bebo along with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan stepped out to grab lunch in the city. The actress looked summer-ready in her breezy maxi dress as she held on to her son Tim.

Alia Bhatt makes a rare appearance ahead of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

The countdown for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has begun. The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot in the coming weeks. The prep has already begun for their big day and if reports are to be believed, then they will get hitched in RK home itself. Well, ahead of her special day, the Dear Zindagi actress was spotted in the city today. She was seated in her car and we wonder if she was out prepping for her wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted driving around kids AbRam and Suhana Khan as they step out for a Sunday ride

Taking a break from his hectic shoot schedule, Shah Rukh Khan was seen spending some quality time with his kids AbRam and Suhana Khan. The actor, who is rarely snapped by the paparazzi in the city, took to the wheel as he drove around his kids in and around his home. The paparazzi spotted King Khan from afar as he was all smiles while he waited with Suhana for his youngest.

