Newswrap, April 10: Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul dies; Irrfan's son Babil's first look from his debut film out
Satish Kaul’s demise
The renowned TV actor Satish Kaul, who was known for his role in Mahabharat, passed away at the age of 73 due to Covid-19. The news of his demise was confirmed by the actress Priti Sapru who explained how the actor got him tested positive after having fever.
Babil announces debut stint
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is making his debut with Anushka Sharma’s production Qala wherein he will be seen sharing the screen space with Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri. The star kid shared a BTS video on his Instagram handle giving a glimpse of his stint in the project.
Aadar Jain on nepotism debate
Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin brother Aadar Jain, who recently made his digital debut with Hello Charlie, in a chat session with radio host Siddharth Kannan spoke about nepotism. “You can call a producer, a director, you have people’s numbers on your phone. But eventually, you have to show your hard work, you have to show your talent,” he stated.
Kangana meditates at an ashram
Kangana Ranaut took time off to visit the Sadhguru Ashram at their headquarters and shared photos on social media. The actress wrote, “Most important is to disconnect from everything worldly and connect with our inner being the higher self Shiva himself even if it is for few days ....Om Namah Shivaya."
Ayushmann shares pic with Aparshakti
On the occasion of World Siblings Day, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a photo with his brother Aparshakti Khurrana. The actor wrote, “ खाते पीते पंजाबी घर के चंडीगढ़ के लड़के। सिरे दे फुक्रे। We were some 8 kgs heavier and 8 times more stupid. #WorldSiblingDay @aparshakti_khurana.”
