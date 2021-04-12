Newswrap, April 11: Amitabh Bachchan marks 46 yrs of Chupke Chupke; Arjun, Rakul announce first song & more
46 years of Chupke Chupke
On the 46th anniversary of film Chupke Chupke, Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to share a throwback picture with Jaya Bachchan on set at his home in Jalsa. He reveals other iconic films shot there.
Anupamaa stars test Covid positive
Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah of Anupamaa have been tested positive Covid-19. Following an outburst of cases on set, the actors have been quarantined.
Arjun and Rakul's song
Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh announced their first music track ever, releasing its first poster on Instagram. “The Good, The Bad, The Pretty”, will be revealed tomorrow.
Abhishek Bachchan talks on daughter about Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan opened up about what daughter Aaradhya thinks about being a Bachchan and how Aishwarya Rai has trained her to handle it. In the recent chat, he mentioned that his nine year old is busy with online school.
Katrina's new snaps
Katrina Kaif dropped gorgeous photos of herself recovering from Covid-19. Calling for “time and patience”, the actress had been in home isolation since contracting the virus last Tuesday.
