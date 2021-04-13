Newswrap, April 12: Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID, Salman Khan’s Radhe to release on Bakri Eid weekend

Newswrap, April 12: Right from Twinkle Khanna giving an update about Akshay Kumar’s health to Alia Bhatt dreaming of beach days while recovering from COVID, here are key stories from the previous day.

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and confirmed that her actor husband has tested negative for Covid 19. Sharing his health update with the help of a cute caricature, the actress said that ‘all iz well.’ Twinkle wrote, “Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell.”

to release Radhe on Bakri Eid weekend

A source close to the actor has revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla that if the makers of Salman Khan’s highly-awaited film Radhe “miss out on Eid weekend, the next release date for Radhe will be the Bakri Eid weekend in July. The Kick star has earlier mentioned at the launch of Kabir Bedi’s book that the film might be pushed to the next Eid if lockdown continues.

revisits sunny beaches

The Raazi star is currently under home quarantine post-testing positive for coronavirus a while back. Her recent special media post proves that Alia is badly missing her beach days while she is battling with the virus. The actress has changed her Instagram profile picture to one of the clicks from her Maldives vacation.

Arjun steps out in his new swanky car

The handsome star has become a proud owner of a Land Rover Defender. The Ishaqzaade star has reportedly shelled out Rs.1 crore to buy the new luxury wheeler. On Monday, Arjun was spotted riding his new swanky car in the city.

Arjun & Rakul Preet's new song details out

and Rakul Preet Singh have teamed up for the first time for a music video. The actor recently took to his Instagram and revealed the title of the song Dil Hai Deewana. He also informed his fans that the song will release on 7th April.

