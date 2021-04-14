Newswrap, April 13: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor extend festive wishes; SRK goes into quarantine & more

From Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrating the festive time of Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa to Shah Rukh Khan quarantining at home; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Malaika & Arjun extend warm wishes

and took to social media to extend wishes to all their fans for Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa. The actress shared two template wishes; on the other hand, the actor also shared two photos that reads as, "Happy Gudi Padwa"

Also Read: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor extend warm wishes on Baisakhi & Gudi Padwa: Love, peace, good health to all

goes into quarantine

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shah Rukh Khan quarantined himself after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19. The shoot of his forthcoming film 'Pathan' has also been put on hold as crew members tested Covid-19 positive.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan goes into quarantine after Pathan crew members test COVID 19 positive; Shoot halted

pokes fun at Kareena

Aamir Khan joked about Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan by saying, “While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film.”

Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan jokes about dealing with ‘Corona and Kareena’ while shooting for the film

Baba Sehgal’s father passes away

Baba Sehgal revealed that his father had passed away and shared several pictures with his late father and their beloved family. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Dad left us today early morning. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay safe & blessed.”

Also Read: Baba Sehgal’s father passes away; Musician asks fans to keep him in their prayers in tearful Instagram post

Manav Gohil tests COVID positive

Renowned TV actor Manav Gohil, who plays the lead in Shaadi Mubarak has also been diagnosed with COVID 19 and is currently in home quarantine. The actor confirmed the news on social media and emphasized that he has been following all the necessary protocols.

Also Read: Shaadi Mubarak actor Manav Gohil tests positive for COVID 19; Goes into home quarantine

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×