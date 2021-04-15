Newswrap, April 14: Alia Bhatt tests COVID negative; Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone jet off to Bangalore

Newswrap, April 14: From Alia Bhatt testing negative for coronavirus to Ranveer Singh playing the lead in Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, check out the key stories from the previous day.

tests negative for COVID

The Raazi star took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans and well-wishers that she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Confirming the same, Alia shared a beautiful photo of herself and wrote, “the only time being negative is a good thing.” Earlier this month, she was diagnosed positive for the virus.

Deepika & Ranveer jet off to Bangalore

An insider close to the couple has exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that and have left Mumbai amidst the 15-day Janta curfew in the city. The duo has jetted off to Bangalore to spend time with the actress' family.

Ranveer Singh roped in for Tamil remake

The Simmba star took to his Instagram and announced that he will collaborate with filmmaker Shankar for the official adaptation of cult Tamil blockbuster, Anniyan. The yet-to-be-titled project will go on the floors next year and will be co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

Kareena Kapoor talks about her lockdown moments

During her appearance on the upcoming celebrity cooking show, Bebo spilled the beans on how she spent the lockdown with her actor husband and son Taimur Ali Khan. She revealed that the father-son duo enjoyed baking time at home.

Ashutosh Rana tests positive for COVID

The actor has contracted the novel coronavirus days after getting the first jab of the vaccine. Confirming the same, Ashutosh wrote in a Facebook post, “It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder.”

