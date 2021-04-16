Newswrap, April 15: Virat Kohli speaks on parenting with Anushka Sharma; Big B praises Abhishek & more

From Virat Kohli opening up about fulfilling his parenthood along with Anushka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan praising Abhishek Bachchan for The Big Bull; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Virat opens up about parenting

In a recent interview, Virat Kholi spoke candidly about becoming a dad and embracing parenthood with . The cricketer shared how things changed 'drastically' when he became a father, adding that everything changed including his and Anushka's routines after they welcomed Vamika into their lives.

Big B praises Abhishek’s work

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share how proud he is of Abhishek Bachchan. Big B wrote, ‘Well done buddy’ congratulating his son for the success of The Big Bull. He also wrote, ‘a Father’s pride’ further in the post and added multiple hearts and clapping emojis.

Arjun shuts down troll

took to social media to share a post calling for donation for a boy suffering from life threatening disease. When a troll questioned him for the same, the actor gave a sarcastic comment.

Ananya calls Suhana a makeup guru

In a recent interview Ananya Panday opened up on her approach to beauty and asserted that she has a very balanced equation with beauty and makeup. The actress also revealed that is the makeup guru in the squad.

Malaika urges people to be safe

took to her Instagram story to share a picture of an assembly of people out on the streets during the on-going pandemic. The actress voiced her opinion regarding the same and wrote, “It’s a pandemic But This…. #shockinggggg.”

