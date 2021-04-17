Newswrap, April 16: Kartik Aaryan out of Karan Johar's Dostana 2; Manish Malhotra tests COVID positive & more
Kartik Aaryan out of Dostana 2
According to recent news reports, Kartik Aaryan would not be a part of Dostana 2 due to professional reasons. It was reported that he was causing constant delays to the project following which the makers had to take a strict decision for the project.
Manish tests Covid positive
Manish Malhotra has diagnosed with coronavirus and shared the news on social media. The fashion designer shared a picture of a plus sign on Instagram and revealed that while he is in isolation at the moment, he is taking all the necessary precautions.
Ajay’s next project
Ajay Devgn is planning to team up with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur to bankroll a comedy drama titled 'GOBAR!' that will be inspired by real life events. In a recent chat with Variety, the two stars confirmed their collaboration on the satirical film.
Kareena shares pic of Taimur & Saif
Kareena Kapoor Khan posted the picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur playing with her newborn baby. The actress captioned the picture by writing, “This is what my weekend looks like … how about you guys?” with a heart emoji.
KJo unfollows Kartik
Kartik Aaryan’s exit from Karan Johar directorial Dostana 2 came as a big shock for everyone. Soon after the news was announced, KJo unfollowed Kartik on the social media app Instagram.
