Newswrap, April 16: Kartik Aaryan out of Karan Johar's Dostana 2; Manish Malhotra tests COVID positive & more

From Kartik Aaryan's sudden exit from his much-awaited film Dostana 2 to Manish Malhotra getting diagnosed positive for COVID-19; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Kartik Aaryan out of Dostana 2

According to recent news reports, Kartik Aaryan would not be a part of Dostana 2 due to professional reasons. It was reported that he was causing constant delays to the project following which the makers had to take a strict decision for the project.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan out of Dostana 2 due to professional reasons; Netizens upset with makers, spark nepotism debate

Manish tests Covid positive

Manish Malhotra has diagnosed with coronavirus and shared the news on social media. The fashion designer shared a picture of a plus sign on Instagram and revealed that while he is in isolation at the moment, he is taking all the necessary precautions.

Also Read: Manish Malhotra tests positive for COVID 19 & goes under home quarantine; Asks everyone to stay safe

Ajay’s next project

is planning to team up with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur to bankroll a comedy drama titled 'GOBAR!' that will be inspired by real life events. In a recent chat with Variety, the two stars confirmed their collaboration on the satirical film.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn joins Siddharth Roy Kapur to produce a comedy titled 'GOBAR!'; Says 'story is incredibly funny'

Kareena shares pic of Taimur & Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted the picture of and Taimur playing with her newborn baby. The actress captioned the picture by writing, “This is what my weekend looks like … how about you guys?” with a heart emoji.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares the pic of her baby boy with Taimur and Saif; Saba Pataudi and Jacqueline react lovingly

KJo unfollows Kartik

Kartik Aaryan’s exit from directorial Dostana 2 came as a big shock for everyone. Soon after the news was announced, KJo unfollowed Kartik on the social media app Instagram.

Also Read: Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram amid reports of latter's exit from Dostana 2

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×