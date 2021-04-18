Newswrap, April 17: Actor Vivek passes away; Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal & Neil Nitin Mukesh test COVID positive

Newswrap, April 17: Right from Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar testing negative for Coronavirus to actor Vivek passing way, here are the important stories from the previous day.

Tamil star Vivek dies

Renowned Tamil actor Vivek passed away in a Chennai hospital early on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 59. He was known for several films including Puthu Puthu Arthangal, Run, Dhool, Anniyan to name a few. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kamal Haasan among others have expressed their deepest condolences on the sad demise of the actor.

Also Read: Actor Vivek passes away at 59 at Chennai hospital; Shocked fans offer emotional tributes

Sonu Sood tests COVID positive

The Dabangg actor took to his social media to inform his fans that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. He released statements in Hindi and English assuring his fans that he is always there for them. He wrote, “COVID-Positive, Mood & Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of the precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care.”

Also Read: Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID 19 after 1st vaccine dose: This gives me ample time to solve your problems

& Bhumi recover from Covid

Both the actresses took to their respective Instagram handles to announce that they have tested negative for Coronavirus. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan shared the news along with a beautiful pic of herself and wrote, “Am - but super +about life #NoCorona #HealthyAndWise #IsolationOver.” Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, wrote, "negative ( everyone who checked up on me thank u , it was really sweet felt a lot of.”

Also Read: After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif beats COVID 19; Announces she's tested negative in a mellow yellow look

Arjun Rampal tests positive for Covid

The Om Shanti Om star took to his Instagram handle to inform that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Releasing a statement, he wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID 10. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantine, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions.”

Also Read: Arjun Rampal tests positive for COVID 19 and goes under quarantine: This is a very scary time for us

Neil Nitin Mukesh & his family diagnosed COVID-19 positive

In an Instagram post, the New York actor has informed that he along with his family has tested positive for Coronavirus despite staying home. Neil also revealed that they are all currently under home quarantine and are following the essential protocols.

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family test positive for COVID 19: Actor says 'Do not take the situation lightly'

Dil Hai Deewana song out

and Rakul Preet Singh’s highly-awaited song Dil Hai Deewana has been released. The song is crooned by Darshan Raval and Zara Khan and music of the peppy track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Also Read: Dil Hai Deewana OUT: Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet’s sizzling chemistry wins heart in Darshal Raval’s peppy track

Credits :PinkvillaTamil star Vivek dies Renowned Tamil actor Vivek passed away in a Chennai hospital early on

Share your comment ×