Newswrap, April 18: Kangana Ranaut’s thoughts on 'Loyalty'; Ashutosh Rana’s family tests COVID positive & more

From Kangana Ranaut opening up about her opinion on 'Loyalty' to Ashutosh Rana’s wife Renuka Shahane and their two sons testing COVID positive; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Kangana on 'Loyalty'

took to her Twitter handle to share her opinions on the concept of Loyalty. The actress wrote, “Who isn’t loyal to parents will never be loyal to the nation or lover, disloyalty becomes an inbuilt trait and start to feed on our confidence like termites.”

Ashutosh’s family tests positive

After Ashutosh Rana tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, his wife Renuka Shahane and their two sons Shouryaman and Satyendra have contracted the virus and have taken the necessary safety precautions by isolating themselves.

Suhana’s cool outfit

took to her Instagram story to flaunt her stunning outfit as she headed out in New York with a friend. The star kid was seen donning breathtaking attire which consisted of a black trench coat, Ugg boots and a pretty white purse.

Mira’s funny post

Mira Kapoor re-shared a photo from one of her fan clubs, which consisted of a collage of her photos in all IPL team colours. Re-sharing the photo, Mira quirkily mentioned her hubby , "While my husband watches @iplt20... Me:"

Kabir’s 'thrilled to bits’

Kabir Bedi's autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, will be launched on April 19. The actor took to social media to announce that Jonas, will be launching his book and he couldn't be happier. l: The Emotional Life of an Actor, will be launched.

