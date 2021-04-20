Newswrap, April 19: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt head to Maldives; Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's grand rooftop

Newswrap, April 19: Right from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor going for a vacation to Kareena Kapoor sharing a picture of Saif Ali Khan chilling at rooftop pool; here are key stories from the previous day.

Ranbir, Alia leave for a vacation

Lovebirds and , on Monday, left for the Maldives. They were snapped twinning in white by paparazzi at the airport. Both the actors had recently recovered from Coronavirus.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor twin in white as they head to Maldives post recovering from COVID 19; PICS

Kareena shares Saif’s pic

Bebo recently gave a glimpse of her beautiful and grand home terrace as she shared a photo of chilling by the side of the rooftop pool. Sharing the click, Kareena wrote, “Looking ahead and keeping the faith, followed by a heart emoticon.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a PIC of Saif Ali Khan chilling at rooftop pool; 'Looking ahead & keeping faith'

Bhediya’s Arunachal Pradesh schedule wraps up

Over the past few months, and Kriti Sanon were in Arunachal Pradesh for the shoot of their upcoming film Bhediya that has been directed by Amar Kaushik. Both the actor announced wrapping up the first schedule of the horror drama on their respective Instagram handles. Bhediya marks Varun and Kriti’s second collaboration together after Dilwale.

Also Read: Bhediya: Kriti Sanon wraps Arunachal Pradesh schedule; Varun Dhawan says ‘Bahut maza aaya aapke saath’

Shravan Rathod in critical condition

Music composer Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan fame, is said to be ‘very critical’ after testing positive for Coronavirus. The musician was hospitalised a few days ago after he contracted the deadly virus. His son has revealed that he is very critical as he has other comorbidities also.

Also Read: Music composer Shravan Rathod critical and on ventilator support after testing positive for COVID 19

to announce his digital debut

The Singham actor is all set to make his digital debut with the show, Luther, which is the official adaptation of the British classic psychological crime thriller of the same name. Teasing his fans, the actor had shared a video of himself on Instagram and wrote, “Ek din ka intezaar aur ek badi news! Can't wait to share it with you all tomorrow... Stay tuned.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to announce his digital debut, Luther tomorrow

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×