Newswrap, April 19: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt head to Maldives; Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's grand rooftop
Ranbir, Alia leave for a vacation
Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, on Monday, left for the Maldives. They were snapped twinning in white by paparazzi at the airport. Both the actors had recently recovered from Coronavirus.
Kareena shares Saif’s pic
Bebo recently gave a glimpse of her beautiful and grand home terrace as she shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan chilling by the side of the rooftop pool. Sharing the click, Kareena wrote, “Looking ahead and keeping the faith, followed by a heart emoticon.
Bhediya’s Arunachal Pradesh schedule wraps up
Over the past few months, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were in Arunachal Pradesh for the shoot of their upcoming film Bhediya that has been directed by Amar Kaushik. Both the actor announced wrapping up the first schedule of the horror drama on their respective Instagram handles. Bhediya marks Varun and Kriti’s second collaboration together after Dilwale.
Shravan Rathod in critical condition
Music composer Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan fame, is said to be ‘very critical’ after testing positive for Coronavirus. The musician was hospitalised a few days ago after he contracted the deadly virus. His son has revealed that he is very critical as he has other comorbidities also.
Ajay Devgn to announce his digital debut
The Singham actor is all set to make his digital debut with the show, Luther, which is the official adaptation of the British classic psychological crime thriller of the same name. Teasing his fans, the actor had shared a video of himself on Instagram and wrote, “Ek din ka intezaar aur ek badi news! Can't wait to share it with you all tomorrow... Stay tuned.”
