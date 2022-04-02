Newswrap, April 2: Rashmika Mandanna to play lead in Animal, Runway 34 first song Mitra Re out and more

Prabhakar Sail, NCB’s witness in Aryan Khan’s case, dies

In what came as a major twist in Aryan Khan’s case, Narcotics Control Bureau's witness Prabhakar Sail passed away on Friday afternoon. According to media reports, Prabhakar died of a heart attack at his residence in Chembur. For the uninitiated, Prabhakar was one of the witnesses who had alleged extortion by NCB officials last year.

Also Read: Aryan Khan Case: NCB's witness Prabhakar Sail dies, lawyer cites heart attack as reason

John Abraham talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

John Abraham, who will be sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Pathaan, is quite excited about working with the superstar. Talking to Pinkvilla about it, John stated, “Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he's responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So, I owe a lot to Shah Rukh probably for him it was just another competition that he judged”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 'Shah Rukh Khan is responsible for where I am' says Pathaan co-star John Abraham

Rashmika Mandanna to play the female lead in Animal

Rashmika Mandanna has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the actress has been roped in to play the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The actress will be seen playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s wife in the movie.

Also Read: Official: Rashmika Mandanna to play lead opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

Ranbir Kapoor to undergo a physical transformation for Animal

Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen playing the lead in Animal, will be undergoing a transformation for the movie. Talking about his training schedule, Ranbir’s trainer Shivoham aka Deepesh Bhatt told Pinkvilla, “Ranbir told me that he will give me the brief soon, but it definitely is going to be some kind of a transformation. In the first schedule he said, they are not going to reveal much, probably that will be in the latter part”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor to undergo transformation for Animal, coach on training him for Sandeep & Luv’s films

Ajay Devgn unveils the first song of Runway 34 at Mitra Re

On the occasion of his birthday today, Ajay Devgn treated his fans with the first song of his upcoming movie Runway 34. Titled as Mitra Re, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal and is all about not giving up in difficult situations.

Also Read: Runway 34 Song Mitra Re: Ajay Devgn treats fans with first track from his thriller drama on his birthday