Newswrap, April 2: Salman, Kareena, Katrina’s birthday wishes for Ajay Devgn; Malaika takes vaccine & more

From celebrities wishing Ajay Devgn on social media on his 52nd birthday to Malaika Arora receiving the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine; Here are key stories from the previous day.
Mumbai
Ajay’s 52nd birthday

Ajay Devgn has turned 52 today and on his birthday, the entire industry has come together to send love to him on social media. From Sidharth Malhotra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and many others, all have penned their sweet wishes for the actor on social media. 

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & others shower love on RRR star

Deepika’s blue dress

Deepika posted a picture looking stunning as she opted for a hue of blue attire. In the caption, the Piku star was seen wondering if the summer had arrived so soon as she wrote, “Summer Already?”

Also Read: Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold as she dresses in hues of blue; Wonders if its ‘summer already’

Anushka sends love to Dia

Dia Mirza announced the news on Thursday in a post where she was seen flaunting her baby bump. Since then, wishes have been pouring in for the expectant mommy and joining them are Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Also Read: New mommy Anushka Sharma sends love to Dia Mirza on her pregnancy post; Priyanka Chopra showers good wishes

Malaika takes vaccine

Malaika Arora shared a photo while taking the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine on Friday. The actress, who battled COVID 19 back in 2020, went ahead and got her first dose of the vaccine today. 

Also Read: Malaika Arora takes the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine & shares a pic; Says 'Let's win this war against Virus'

Kangana’s twitter post

Kangana Ranaut has questioned why none of the Bollywood actresses have shown support to her in a series of tweets. The actress also shared proof in a video where she is seen praising stars like Anushka Sharma, Alia BhattDeepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and their work openly in interviews in the past. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut drops proof of lauding Deepika, Anushka, Alia, Kareena & more; Says 'none of them supported me'

