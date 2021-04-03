Newswrap, April 2: Salman, Kareena, Katrina’s birthday wishes for Ajay Devgn; Malaika takes vaccine & more
Ajay’s 52nd birthday
Ajay Devgn has turned 52 today and on his birthday, the entire industry has come together to send love to him on social media. From Sidharth Malhotra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and many others, all have penned their sweet wishes for the actor on social media.
Deepika’s blue dress
Deepika posted a picture looking stunning as she opted for a hue of blue attire. In the caption, the Piku star was seen wondering if the summer had arrived so soon as she wrote, “Summer Already?”
Anushka sends love to Dia
Dia Mirza announced the news on Thursday in a post where she was seen flaunting her baby bump. Since then, wishes have been pouring in for the expectant mommy and joining them are Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Malaika takes vaccine
Malaika Arora shared a photo while taking the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine on Friday. The actress, who battled COVID 19 back in 2020, went ahead and got her first dose of the vaccine today.
Kangana’s twitter post
Kangana Ranaut has questioned why none of the Bollywood actresses have shown support to her in a series of tweets. The actress also shared proof in a video where she is seen praising stars like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and their work openly in interviews in the past.
