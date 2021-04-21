Newswrap, April 20: Hina Khan’s father dies; Simmba actor Kishore Nandlaskar passes away battling COVID 19

Newswrap, April 20: Right from Hina Khan losing her father to Virat Kohli sharing a stunning photo with wife Anushka Sharma, here are key stories from the previous day.

’s father passes away

Popular TV actress Hina Khan’s father passed away, on Tuesday, following a massive cardiac arrest. The actress, who was in Kashmir for some shoot, has rushed back to the city to perform the last rites of her father. Hina was very close to her dad.

Actor Kishore Nandlaskar passes away

Kishore Nandlaskar, best known for his roles in films like Vaastav, Singham and Simmba, passed away, on Tuesday afternoon due to COVID-19. He breathed his last at the age of 81. He was admitted to a Covid Center in Thane after he tested positive for the deadly virus last week.

Virat Kohli’s adorable selfie with Anushka

The ace cricketer has shared a beautiful picture with wife leaving everyone in awe of them. The couple was seen smiling as Virat puts his arm around the actress. Sharing it on his Instagram, the cricketer added a red heart emoji to the caption.

Inside Sara & Janhvi’s outdoor workout

The Simmba actress and the Dhadak star are currently vacationing together on a beach destination. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara has shared a video wherein she and Janhvi can be seen doing outdoor workout on tunes of Justin Bieber’s hit track Peaches.

Anil Kapoor takes the second jab of COVID vaccine

The Mr. India actor took to his Instagram handle to inform that he has taken the second jibe of the coronavirus vaccine. Anil shared a photo of himself while receiving the same and wrote, “Done With The Second Dose #stayhomestaysafe #vaccinated.”

Kangana confirms Thalaivi will not release on OTT

Speculations are rife that Kangana’s upcoming film Thalaivi might release on an OTT platform. However, in her recent Instagram post, the Queen star has quashed all such reports saying the film will have OTT release only after it released in theatres. “Thalaivi digital rights are with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi) none of them can individually stream the movie before theatres release,” she wrote.

