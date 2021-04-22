Newswrap, April 21: Varun Dhawan trolled for holidaying during COVID; Salman Khan shares Radhe poster & more

From Varun Dhawan responding to a troll who called him out for holidaying during the pandemic to Salman Khan teasing fans with new Radhe poster; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Varun called out for holidaying

and his wife Natasha Dalal was spotted at Mumbai airport. The actor was trolled for going out during COVID-19, to which Varun replied, “I have people who have also lost their life in covid so please keep ur assumptions to ur self.”

Also Read: Varun Dhawan labeled privileged, accused of holidaying during COVID; Says 'I've people who lost life in Covid'

Rhea’s missing name

Rhea Chakraborty’s name was absent from the initial posters of Chehre and she did not appear on those. Chehre producer Anand Pandit opened up about the same in a recent interview and shared that they got the actress in the frame when she was 'comfortable.'

Also Read: Chehre maker on Rhea Chakraborty's missing name on poster: Don't want to take undue advantage of her situation

Salman shares Radhe poster

dropped a new poster of his much awaited film Radhe ahead of the film’s trailer release. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Toh milte hain kal... #RadheTrailerOutTomorrow.”

Also Read: Salman Khan treats fans with a new poster of Radhe ahead of trailer release tomorrow; Says Toh milte hain kal

Arshi tests COVID positive

Arshi Khan has been diagnosed with COVID positive joining a long list of celebrities who have contracted the virus. Announcing the same, the actress wrote “I just received my COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan tests COVID positive; Asks fans to be safe and pray for her

Kangana wishes Tejas director

penned a sweet note for Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on the occasion of his birthday. The actress wrote, "Dear@sarveshmewara1 sir wish you a very happy birthday, can’t wait to get back to work, that’s how you make whole crew miss you #Tejas Wish you a great year ahead."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut wishes Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on his birthday; Says 'Can't wait to get back to work'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×