Newswrap, April 22: Music composer Shravan Rathod dies due to COVID; Salman Khan’s Radhe trailer Out & more

Newswrap, April 22: Right from Shravan Rathod passing away due to Covid 19 complications to Arjun Rampal testing negative for the novel virus, here are key stories from the previous day.

Shravan Rathod passes away

Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame died on Thursday of Covid-19 related complications at the age of 66. Shravan’s son Sanjeev Rathod confirmed the news and said he was not responding to the treatment. Shravan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a few days ago after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

Radhe trailer released

The trailer of and ’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the trailer is like a typical Salman Khan film, high on action quotient. The movie also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in pivotal roles.

Arjun Rampal tests negative for Covid

The Om Shanti Om star took to his Instagram handle to inform that he has tested negative for Coronavirus. He also mentioned that he has recovered fast because he had taken the first dose of the vaccine. Arjun also requested everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to take all safety measures.

Janhvi Kapoor returns Mumbai

Over the past few days, the actress was holidaying with her trainer Namrata Purohit in the Maldives. On Thursday night, she returned to the city and was spotted at the airport. Janhvi looked pretty in an all-white outfit.

Kareena drops Pics of her ‘favourite boys’ , Taimur

On the occasion of Earth Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared beautiful photos of her son Taimur Ali Khan planting a tree with father Saif Ali Khan. Sharing the clicks, Bebo wrote, "Plant more trees. This world earth day... preserve, plant, Grow #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys. Tim's cuteness has taken the internet by storm.

