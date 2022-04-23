Newswrap, April 23: Alia Bhatt’s new pics from D-Day; Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika’s look from Animal leaked & more

Shilpa Shetty joins the cast of Indian Police Force

Days after Rohit Shetty announced Sidharth Malhotra as the lead of his debut web series, Rohit Shetty introduced the new member of the team today as Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a pic of Shilpa as a police officer who is in action mode. She is dressed in an all black attire and had a gun in her hands. Rohit captioned the image as, “WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases and YES! Flying Cars... INDIAN POLICE FORCE”.

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s look from the sets get leaked

As Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have begun shooting for Animal in Manali, the fans can’t keep calm about the actor’s new project. However, Ranbir and Rashmika have made the headlines today as their first look from the movie got leaked on social media. To note, a video of Ranbir and Rashmika dressed in ethnics has been doing the rounds. The video had the duo was seen having a discussion with their team at the roadside.

Anil Kapoor opens up about Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy; Says ‘She will be a perfect mother’

As Sonam Kapoor is enjoying her pregnancy these days, her father Anil Kapoor is quite excited to take up the role of a grandfather. In his interview with HT, Anil Kapoor opened up about Sonam’s pregnancy and said that he believes that the Neerja actress will be a perfect mother. He also asserted that Sonam is looking forward to returning to work post delivery.

New bride Alia Bhatt poses with her cat on her wedding day

A week after Alia Bhatt’s dreamlike wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, the new bride once again took to social media by storm as she shared beautiful pics from her D-Day. In the pics, Alia was seen posing with her pet cat and captioned the post as, “Cat of honour’.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: KJo shares a selfie with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from sets

As Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Jaisalmer, director Karan Johar shared a quick selfie from the sets. In the pic, Ranveer was seen hugging Karan and Alia close. Karan captioned it as, “Engulfed in a ROCKY hug! Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani! Aapko jald hai sunani!”.

