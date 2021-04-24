Newswrap, April 23: Amit Mistry Passes away due to cardiac arrest; Sonu Sood tests COVID negative and more

Prolific actor Amit Mistry passes away at the age of 47 due to cardiac arrest meanwhile Sonu Sood tested negative for COVID. Here are all the highlights from the previous day.

Amit Mistry Passes Away

Amit Mistry who was last seen in Bandish Bandits passed away at the age of 47 in Mumbai. Amit suffered from a cardiac arrest and his demise was sudden. Celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth Malhotra, Raj & DK, Dilip Joshi, and Sumeet Raghvan amongst many showed their condolences for the actor.

Sonu Sood tests COVID negative

The ultimate COVID warrior of India, Sonu Sood has finally tested negative for the disease. Last week Sonu has shared the update on his health that he has tested positive for corona and it sends a wave of sadness in the nation. Sonu stood for the country when no one else did and now he is completely healthy and devoid of COVID.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans boycott Radhe trailer

Salman Khan released the trailer of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The trailer trended but for one more reason because SSR fans decided to boycott the trailer considering that they still feel that justice is due for their favorite star.

Sushmita Sen asks for help to send oxygen cylinders

Sushmita Sen wrote on her Twitter account that she has arranged for some oxygen cylinders but can’t seem to find a way to transport them to Delhi in a hospital. One user on Twitter questioned her about sending a cylinder to Delhi instead of using it in Mumbai to which Sushmita replied that Delhi needs it more.

Shravan Rathod’s wife tests COVID positive

One half of the music composer from the duo Nadeem-Shravan, Shravan Rathod passed away recently and Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan and mourned the loss. In a revelatory statement, Shravan Rathod's son said that his mother has also tested positive after coming back from Kumbh mela.

